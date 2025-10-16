Is JD Vance defending Nazis? Vice President faces flak amid Young Republicans row

Vice President JD Vance is facing a lot of flak online for his comments after the chats of Young Republicans surfaced. The leaked messages, reported by Politico, showed members of Young Republicans joke about slavery, rape, among other things in private chats. Vice President JD Vance had earlier called Donald Trump 'America's Hitler' but later changed his tune. (AP)

While the messages have been slammed by many, Vance chose to highlight communication from Jay Jones, a Democrat running to be Attorney General of Virginia, and said that his texts were ‘far worse’ than what the Young Republicans were discussing.

What JD Vance said about Young Republicans' texts

Vance on X wrote “This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence.” He shared a screenshot of Jones's texts, and his post on the social media platform came after Politico's reporting on Young Republicans.

Videos on social media also showed him say, “Grow up! Focus on the real issues. Don't focus on what kids say in group chats... The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys — they tell edgy, offensive jokes. That's what kids do.”

JD Vance faces backlash for remarks

Vance was slammed for his remarks on X. “The Vice President is defending Nazis because he likes Nazis. They all do,” one person said, sharing Vance's post.

Congressman Eric Swalwell also jumped onto the opportunity, saying “JD Vance had a chance to condemn his “I Love Hitler” supporters. Instead, yesterday, he sided with them. But yes, we should stop calling them Fascists!.”

“Is Vance defending Nazis?,” asked another person on X. Notably, Vance had once compared President Donald Trump to ‘America’s Hitler' but has changed his stance since then, to act as his number two in the US government. While the Vice President hasn't outright defended Nazis, his comments have ruffled feathers among those online.

Vance, in September, had urged Democrats to “stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi” if they wanted peace in the US.

Swastika in GOP congressional office

Amid furor over the Young Republicans' leaked texts, Politico today reported that Capitol Police have been called in to investigate a swastika seen at the GOP congressional office. An American flag was altered to portray a swastika in the office of Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio), the publication reported.

It was seen on what appeared to be a cubicle wall behind Angelo Elia, one of Taylor's staffers. “I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” Taylor said in a statement. “The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms,” he added.