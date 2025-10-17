Senior Democrats eye 2028 primary challenge to Fetterman: Axios report

Several senior Pennsylvania Democrats are preparing potential campaigns to challenge Sen. John Fetterman in the 2028 primary, according to Axios. Senator John Fetterman remains a prominent figure in the state, some within the party have questioned his political approach. (Bloomberg)

Those reportedly weighing a run include Reps. Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, as well as former Rep. Conor Lamb, the outlet said, citing multiple sources.

While Fetterman remains a prominent figure in the state, some within the party have questioned his political approach. None of the three possible challengers has ruled out entering the race.

Axios also reported that it is unclear whether Fetterman, who has shown interest in national politics, plans to seek another Senate term or run for president in 2028.

Also read: ‘Seems pretty normal’: John Fetterman supports Trump’s $200M White House ballroom plan

Boyle and Lamb have publicly criticized Fetterman amid growing tension between the senator and other Democrats over his stance toward Donald Trump, who began his second term in January.

In a text message to Axios, Fetterman said, “enjoy your clickbait!” and added, “please do not contact,” when asked follow-up questions. He later shared an article describing him as one of “the least Trump-aligned Democratic lawmakers in the state.”

Fetterman’s meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Fetterman’s meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago before the inauguration drew backlash from many in his party.

More recently, Fetterman remarked that if the current Israel Hamas peace plan holds, Trump would be deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize.

“Well, I mean, if this holds together. Isn’t that what the Nobel Peace Prize is for ending wars and promoting peace?” he told Fox News earlier this week, further solidifying his alignment with the right.

He denied speculation that he planned to switch parties but faced further criticism after saying on The View that Trump’s conviction in last year’s hush-money trial was “politically motivated.”

The biggest dispute came after far-right activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination, when Fetterman urged Democrats to reduce harsh rhetoric toward the Trump administration. Many Republicans have claimed Democratic criticism has fueled political violence.