AJ Lee makes her much-awaited WWE return, team-up with CM Punk leaves Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch rattled on SmackDown

It finally happened! Yes, you read that right! It happened. AJ Lee has indeed made her WWE return, and it happened during the weekly episode of SmackDown in Chicago. Lee returned to her husband's aid, and all the signs are leading to her teaming up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalozaa on Saturday, September 20. AJ Lee returns to WWE. (X Image)

The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Seth Rollins introduce his wife and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. As soon as she made her way to the ring, loud boos were heard, and huge chants of AJ Lee broke out as the entire crowd anticipated the much-awaited return.

Becky Lynch started throwing barbs at the Chicago crowd. She did not stop there, as she began insulting Chicago's own CM Punk. As Becky addressed the crowd, Seth Rollins stood among the fans.

Soon after Punk came out, the entire crowd was on their feet. The ‘Cult of Personality’ echoed inside the arena, and it was absolutely buzzing. Punk gave Becky Lynch a chance to walk away, saying it was not about her.

Punk then insulted Rollins, telling Lynch, “It is about your husband, who is a coward.” Becky continued throwing barbs, and she went on to slap CM Punk. This led to the latter moving out of the ring, and eventually, ‘Light It Up’ hit, and AJ Lee came out to a rousing reception.

After minutes of moving around the ring, AJ Lee entered and attacked Lynch, leaving the latter and her husband Rollins rattled. Lee returned to a WWE ring after 3800 days. Her last appearance was a decade back, and it is fair to say that fans cannot get enough of Lee's return.

Earlier this week, CM Punk confirmed that he would be appearing on SmackDown, given that it was taking place in his hometown of Chicago.

Brock Lesnar makes his presence felt

WWE SmackDown started off with Sami Zayn issuing an open challenge for the US Open title as he defended his crown against John Cena. The two put on a masterclass; however, it was interrupted by Brock Lesnar, who attacked both Cena and Zayn.

After the match, the WWE confirmed the match between Lesnar and Cena at Wrestlepalozaa. When Cena started off SmackDown, chants of AJ Lee were heard, and the former Universal Champion said, “It is going to be a great night.”

AJ Lee's return was anticipated right after Becky Lynch cost CM Punk the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. Lynch attacked Punk on RAW as well, and it was then that Punk all but confirmed that Lee would make her return on SmackDown.