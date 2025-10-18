Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa brutally slammed by NFL legend for criticising teammates: ‘Guys that aren’t culture guys'

NFL legend Julian Edelman brutally slammed Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins star's recent comments, where he blamed his teammates after their 29-27 defeat to the Chargers in Week 6. Speaking on Colin Cowherd's show, Edelman compared the current Miami Dolphins locker room atmosphere to his own experience in the league. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks by the bench area.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"We never did that (blame each other). If there was ever a problem, you handle that, closed doors with the team. We never talked about contracts, we never talked about drama. And we had drama. That's honestly the way you're supposed to do it because then it becomes a distraction to the team," he said.

"I think the Dolphins are just fundamentally designed this way. You bring in a bunch of guys that aren't culture guys. When stuff's hitting the fan, who's gonna be the serious guy. So, I think they're just fundamentally wrong on how they're built. I think we got to take a look at who's building the team. Because, look, we paid Tua after, you know, he's been hurt a bunch. We bring in Tyreek Hill. We all know what he is off the field.

"These are your best players. Who are their core nucleus guys? We don't know. They never really had them. So I think this was a terrible way to handle it because if there is a drama, you keep that in between your building, your meeting rooms and you don't bring it out to the public," he added.

After the defeat to the Chargers, Tagovailoa slammed his teammates for coming late or not attending player meetings at all. "I think it starts with the leadership in helping articulate that for the guys and then what we're expecting out of the guys," he said.

He added, "We have guys showing up to players-only meetings late, guys not showing up to players-only meetings. There's a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory?"