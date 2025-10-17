Micah Parsons doesn't hold back, brutally abuses NFL for bad officiating in controversial meltdown

Micah Parsons could be in trouble for his recent comments on bad officiating in the NFL. Speaking on Thursday during the media session, the Green Bay Packers star slammed referees for the lack of penalties being called in his team's favour. Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before a game.(Getty Images via AFP)

"It's just one of those things, it is what it is. Five years of not getting a call, you eventually stop worrying about it. I think I just gotta keep going. That's part of the challenges—like you just gotta keep going... That's part of being one of the best", he said

Accusing NFL officials of having an agenda, he said, "You can tell how they call the game. They don’t call offsides for offense, but they’ll call it on defense. They won’t call offensive pass interference, but they’ll call defensive pass interference immediately. We know what they’re trying to do. They wanna load the points up so fans can be happy."

"They’ll call defensive holding, but they won’t call offensive holding. Let’s just wake up."

Parsons also feels that defensive players are always at a disadvantage. "I think there's like two or three a game. The ones that are close, like whatever, that's football. It's competitive. I get it. But the egregious ones need to be called. That's how guys get hurt," he said.

"We put so much emphasis on protecting the offense. Protect the defense. A guy could be trying to catch the ball and you make a defensive play so he doesn't catch it and it's targeting, it's a flag. But a defensive end could be rushing and engaged with another player and a guy could come blow his ribs out. We're not considered defenseless. But like we said, it's an offensive league. I think a lot of the rules are bulls--t," he added.