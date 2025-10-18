Dentist says beware of kaju katli and hard candies during Diwali, shares 7 tips to enjoy sweets without harming teeth

Diwali is a lively celebration of lights, joy, and delicious sweets. However, while enjoying the fun, we should also think about how sweet indulgences today can affect our dental health tomorrow! If you’ve ever felt pain after eating treats like motichoor laddoos or gulab jamuns, take it as a sign to pay more attention to your teeth. How to enjoy sweets without ruining your teeth?(Adobe Stock)

How does sugar affect dental health?

Sugar isn’t the real problem, it’s the bacteria in our mouths that eat it. These bacteria make acids that can harm the enamel, the protective layer of our teeth. “During festivals like Diwali, we often eat more sugar, which exposes our teeth to these harmful acids more frequently,” dentist Dr Nikita Motwani tells Health Shots.

Dental care tips for festive season

Each time you eat sugar, it can harm your teeth by causing enamel erosion, cavities, and sensitivity. "Sticky sweets like kaju katli can stick to your teeth for a longer time, while hard candies can chip your enamel when you bite them", says the dentist. Here are tips to take care of teeth during Diwali festivities:

1. Choose smarter sweets

You don’t have to give up sweets completely; enjoying them in moderation can help. Here are some tips to make better choices when you have a sweet treat:

Soft mithai options like chia pudding or oats laddoo are less harmful as they don’t stick around in your mouth for long. Avoid sticky and hard treats: Sweets like caramel-coated delicacies tend to adhere to teeth, making them harder to clean off.

"Enjoy sweets right after a meal. Your body produces more saliva during meals, which helps to neutralize acids better than when you snack constantly throughout the day.", says the dental expert. Consider healthier alternatives: Look for sugar-free or jaggery-based options. Natural sweeteners can be gentler on your teeth, but remember to consume them in moderation.

Munch on crunchy vegetables like carrots or cucumbers after your mithai. These foods can help cleanse your mouth effortlessly. Go homemade: Nothing beats homemade sweets! You can control the ingredients and ensure they’re made with care. Homemade options can be healthier and equally delicious.

2. Hydrate generously

Staying hydrated is important during Diwali. Water helps reduce the effects of sugar. After enjoying sweets, make sure to drink plenty of water.

Rinse your mouth: A quick rinse with water can wash away sugar and acids.

A quick rinse with water can wash away sugar and acids. Avoid immediate brushing: "After you eat sugar, your enamel becomes soft. If you brush your teeth right away, it can get damaged. Wait at least 30 minutes before you brush", says the expert.

"After you eat sugar, your enamel becomes soft. If you brush your teeth right away, it can get damaged. Wait at least 30 minutes before you brush", says the expert. Use a fluoride mouthwash: This adds extra protection and helps strengthen your enamel. Keeping a small bottle handy during festivities is a great idea!

3. Don’t skip your oral care routine

Festivals can change our routines, but keeping your teeth healthy should always come first. Here’s how to take care of your oral health:

Brush twice daily , especially before bed, using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste.

, especially before bed, using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Clean your tongue: "Bacteria and sugar can build up on your tongue, so remember to brush it", says Dr Motwani.

"Bacteria and sugar can build up on your tongue, so remember to brush it", says Dr Motwani. Floss daily: This is key to removing food particles stuck between teeth, which can lead to decay.

This is key to removing food particles stuck between teeth, which can lead to decay. Chew sugar-free gum: This helps stimulate saliva flow and can act as a natural mouth cleanse after eating sweets.

Making these habits a part of your Diwali celebrations may seem small. Still, they can help avoid serious dental problems in the future.

4. Watch what you sip

Your favourite sweets are not the only things that can harm your teeth. Many festive drinks, such as sodas, fruit juices, and sweet teas, also have a lot of sugar. Here are some tips to protect your teeth:

Sip wisely: "If you choose to drink sugary beverages, use a straw to reduce contact with your teeth", says the expert.

"If you choose to drink sugary beverages, use a straw to reduce contact with your teeth", says the expert. Choose healthier beverages: Stick to water, coconut water, or unsweetened herbal teas to stay hydrated without the sugar overload.

5. Protect sensitive teeth

If you have sensitivity, be careful when enjoying sweets.

Use sensitive toothpaste: "Choose toothpaste that strengthens enamel and reduces pain", shares the dentist.

"Choose toothpaste that strengthens enamel and reduces pain", shares the dentist. Avoid extreme temperatures: Hot or cold treats can trigger discomfort.

If you have ongoing sensitivity, consult your dentist. It's important to address the issue before it gets worse.

6. Book a post-Diwali dental detox

After the festival, make it a habit to take care of your dental health.

Schedule a dental check-up: A professional cleaning can help remove plaque and tartar buildup that ordinary brushing might miss.

A professional cleaning can help remove plaque and tartar buildup that ordinary brushing might miss. Detect early signs of issues: "Your dentist can find decay or stains in your teeth. They will help you take care of these issues quickly", shares the expert.

Being proactive can help you avoid pain and costs later on.

7. Teach kids early

Children eat more sweets than adults during Diwali, so it’s important to teach them good habits early on.

Make oral hygiene fun: Use colourful toothbrushes and sing along to two-minute songs while brushing to make it enjoyable.

Use colourful toothbrushes and sing along to two-minute songs while brushing to make it enjoyable. Educate about rinsing: "Tell your kids to rinse their mouths after eating sweets", suggests the dentist.

"Tell your kids to rinse their mouths after eating sweets", suggests the dentist. Limit sugary snacks: Implement ‘sweet windows’ so they can enjoy sweets instead of snacking continuously throughout the day.

