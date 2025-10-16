Six-day Diwali celebrations at KV Temple begin from Dhanteras

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be decorated with dazzling lights and fragrant flowers to mark a six-day long celebration of Deepawali, the Deep Jyoti Festival. The celebration is set to begin from Dhanteras, October 18. The KV Temple in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

Preparations have begun at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the six-days of festivities. On the occasion of Annakoot, Maa Annapurna and Baba Vishwanath will be offered 14 quintals of sweets as Chhappan Bhog.

Vishva Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, stated that the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Complex will be decorated with a variety of colourful, fragrant flowers.

From Dhanteras, Maa Annapurna Temple on the premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham will take on its grandest form. Maa Annapurna will shower her blessings on devotees for two days, while on Diwali day, Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s premises will be illuminated with garlands of lamps.

On Annakoot, approximately 14 quintals of sweets, including a total 56 types of dishes will be offered to Maa Annapurna and Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath. Various cultural programmes will also be organised on Diwali.

Sweets and snacks will be prepared in the temple, and they will also come from outside. An estimated offering of 14 quintals of sweets and other dishes for the 56 offerings during the Annakoot festival is expected.

He said that the KV Temple administration will get various sweets including laddus, namkeens, mathris, and other sweets prepared for the Chhappan Bhog, while remaining sweets will be sourced from various trusted shops in Kashi.