Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco smile at each other as they make first appearance after wedding at Academy Museum Gala

Singer-actor Selena Gomez and record producer-songwriter Benny Blanco, who tied the knot last month, made their first appearance at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala in California. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married last month.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make 1st public appearance after pics

For the event, Selena and Benny twinned in black outfits. She wore an embellished gown under a jacket. The singer-actor tied her hair in a bun and wore silver earrings. Benny opted for a dark blue shirt under a black blazer and matching pants. Selena and Benny smiled as they posed for the paparazzi at the event. They also looked at each other while posing for the camera.

Fans left in awe of their pics

Reacting to the posts, a fan said, "The way they look at each other." "They look so happy together," read a tweet. "Benny's glow up with Selena hits differently. They look great together," commented a person. A tweet read, "Aww, sweet couple. Bless them."

About Selena and Benny's relationship timeline, wedding

Selena and Benny exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California last month. She shared pictures and videos on Instagram, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She captioned the post, "9.27.25." In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny embraced each other, holding hands and soaking up the moment.

For the wedding, the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While Selena Gomez looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

She confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year. Selena and Benny announced their engagement in December 2024, after dating for more than a year.

Selena and Benny's projects

The duo previously collaborated on Selena's 2015 hit Same Old Love, 2019's I Can't Get Enough and her 2023 song Single Soon. Benny is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.

Selena was recently seen in the fifth season of the popular drama series Only Murders in the Building. The series, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney on September 9. The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.