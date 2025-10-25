Why does US observe Daylight Saving Time? The history and reasons explained

Daylight Saving Time: Every year, most people in America change their clocks twice, once in spring to make the time go one hour ahead, and again in fall to make it one hour back. This ritual is called Daylight Saving Time (DST). It has been followed for more than 50 years, but many people still question why it is done and if it should continue. Why does Daylight Saving Time exist? The reason people in US still change clocks twice a year(Representative image/Unsplash)

According to USA Facts, DST is meant to make better use of daylight by shifting an hour of sunlight from the morning to the evening. The United States has followed this practice for decades, though the idea continues to spark debate in both state legislatures and Congress.

At least 45 states have considered or passed laws to permanently shift to either Daylight Saving Time or permanent standard time. The Sunshine Protection Act, first introduced in 2018, would make DST permanent across the country. It passed the Senate in 2021 but did not move forward in the House. The bill was introduced again in 2025, showing that the issue remains alive in Washington.

In 2025, Daylight Saving Time started on Sunday, March 9, and will end on Sunday, November 2, USA Facts reports.

How did Daylight Saving Time began?

As USA Today explains, daylight saving time was introduced in the United States during World War I as part of an effort to save fuel. Many countries in Europe had already started using it to save electricity by making better use of daylight hours.

On March 19, 1918, President Woodrow Wilson signed a law called the Standard Time Act. This law made five official time zones in the country and allowed the federal government to establish Daylight Saving Time. It officially began on March 31, 1918.

However, the move was not popular among farmers, as their work depends on the sunlight, not the time shown on the clock. Daylight Saving Time was liked more in cities, where longer evenings helped shops and people who liked to go out and buy things.

When did the US standardize Daylight Saving Time?

After World War I ended, the US stopped observing Daylight Saving Time at the federal level, though individual states could continue it.

The modern version of DST began with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which standardized when states would move their clocks forward and backward each year.

Today, most of the US observes Daylight Saving Time, except parts of Arizona and Hawaii, which stay on standard time all year. The debate over whether to make Daylight Saving Time permanent continues, more than a century after it first began.

