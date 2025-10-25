From Ithaca to Poughkeepsie: 7 upstate New York towns perfect for senior citizens to settle down in

From serene lakes to grand backdrops, the upstate towns in New York offer comfort and luxury at the same time. Places like Ithaca, Catskill, and Poughkeepsie are known for their low crime rates and cost-effective living, which is best for senior citizens to settle in. Apart from a warm and pleasant stay, the towns present various activities for people to indulge in. From going on long drives across the countryside to enjoying a good chat with friends and neighbors, these towns provide it all, as per World Atlas. From Ithaca to Poughkeepsie: Top towns in upstate New York for senior citizens to settle down in(Representative image/Unsplash)

Ithaca

Ithaca is known for its natural beauty and gorgeous gardens. As for the activities, people can go out on walks with dogs at the Buttermilk Falls State Park or even sit in silence for hours, mesmerized by the beauty of the place. The cost of living is quite manageable as compared to the rest of the US, with the average rent being less than $350,000. Other leisure-based activities include the Ithaca Festival, which is open to visit with family and friends.

Poughkeepsie

Another living option that is easy on the pocket for senior citizens is Poughkeepsie. The town is situated on the banks of the Hudson River, with the average cost of living being under $197,900. Retirees can enjoy a calm environment while also going around watching attractions like the Walkway Over the Hudson and the former railway bridge turned pedestrian walkway. With low crime rates, Poughkeepsie also offers peace of mind to its residents.

Catskill

With a cost of living 14% less than the rest of New York’s towns, Catskill remains a top choice for retired citizens to settle. The town provides a peaceful lifestyle with picturesque views. Hiking, fishing, and walking through the Hudson River are popular activities. Moreover, weekly film screenings, arts and crafts, and social events are also conducted by the localities to promote culture and socialization.

Watertown

For a budget-friendly stay, Watertown is a great option for retirees. The town is home to around 20 parks and picturesque views that are worth swooning over. Senior citizens can involve themselves in activities like walking trails and zoo visits. If one finds oneself without a car, public transport is easily accessible. Additionally, for the weekend, a family trip to the Thousand Islands region can be planned, as the location is quite near the town.

Geneva

Geneva is home to the Finger Lakes and offers budget-friendly living with warm yet cozy weather at all times. Apart from being situated on the banks of the lakes, the town provides several recreational activities for elderly people to indulge in. From water sports like kayaking and boating to participating in annual events like the Geneva Music Festival, the town brings communities together to celebrate and enjoy.

Woodstock

Rich in cultural heritage, Woodstock provides peace and relaxation to its residents. The town is a good option for elderly citizens to settle post their hustling years. The place is known for its low crime rates and provides a safe environment. Art lovers can go out walking through the galleries, theaters, and music venues, such as Woodstock Playhouse and Tinker Street Cinema. The cost of living is low, with accessible public transport.

Oswego

Oswego promotes a charming lakeside community and a friendly neighborhood, which is a good choice for seniors to settle in. The town’s cost of living is 14% lower than the New York average, making it an attractive option for those with a fixed income. Retirees have several recreational activities to choose from, such as hiking scenic trails and participating in art-based events. Various parks are also accessible for evening walks and enjoying the beauty of the town.

