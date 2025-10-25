Miss USA 2025: Nebraska’s Audrey Eckert crowned winner, set to represent US at Miss Universe

Nebraska’s Audrey Eckert was crowned Miss USA on Friday, October 24, winning the 74th edition of the pageant. Miss New Jersey, Ivy Harrington, was adjudged the first runner-up, while Chantea McIntyre from Oregon emerged the second runner-up. Eckert beat 50 other participants to clinch the award at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Miss USA 2025: Nebraska's Audrey Eckert won the title following a leadership change in contest(Instagram/@drey1212)

Miss USA Audrey Eckert’s career

A report published by Business Insider stated that Eckert studied business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and she was a member of the Husker cheer squad there, according to her Miss USA bio. Now a social media and marketing coordinator for Sapahn, a Thai handbag brand, Eckert will represent the US at the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Miss USA controversies

As per CNN, Eckert was crowned by reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig rather than by last year’s winner, Alma Cooper of Michigan, who was not present. The report further pointed out that the contest went through a change in leadership after the resignation of Miss USA 2023, Utah’s Noelia Voigt, amid allegations of mistreatment.

Voigt made a surprised return to Miss USA to host the official online broadcast. She had co-hosted one of the preliminary competitions on Wednesday as well, as per CNN.

Cooper, on the other hand, announced on Instagram that she would not be making a comeback to the pageant this year in a bid to crown her successor. “After much consideration, I’ve made the extremely difficult decision not to attend this year’s Miss USA pageant and crowning ceremony to instead stand in honor of my values, work, and resolve," the former titleholder wrote.

"As I close this chapter, I do so with the knowledge that I finished what I started with integrity and my self-worth held high, just like the crown I was honored to wear,” Cooper added.

CNN further reported that the Miss USA pageant became a topic of contention last May, when Voigt and the then-reigning Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, resigned only within days of one another.

