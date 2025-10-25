Search
Sat, Oct 25, 2025
Michael Douglas, Brittany Murphy’s 2001 thriller ‘Don’t Say a Word’ surges to Netflix top 10

ByHT US Desk
Published on: Oct 25, 2025 01:42 am IST

Two decades after its release, Michael Douglas and Brittany Murphy’s Don’t Say a Word has climbed Netflix’s Top 10

Netflix has done it again! The streaming service has taken an old-school studio thriller and turned it into a streaming hit. As per Slash Film, the 2001 psychological thriller Don’t Say a Word, starring Michael Douglas and the late Brittany Murphy, has suddenly surged into Netflix’s global Top 10 movies list.

Michael Douglas and Brittany Murphy's Don’t Say a Word has entered Netflix’s global Top 10 movies list. (Pixabay)
Michael Douglas and Brittany Murphy's Don’t Say a Word has entered Netflix’s global Top 10 movies list. (Pixabay)

The Gary Fleder-directed movie currently sits at No. 5, just behind I Know What You Did Last Summer and ahead of Roald Dahl’s The Twits.

Inside the story that hooked a new audience

The movie follows criminal Patrick Koster (Sean Bean) and his crew after they kidnap a young girl (Skye McCole Bartusiak). Her father, Nathan Conrad (Douglas), is a psychiatrist, and the kidnappers do not want cash and rather ask for some information. Specifically, a secret code locked inside the mind of Elisabeth (Murphy), one of Conrad’s patients who has not spoken in a decade.

The premise is classic early-2000s high-concept suspense - glossy, pulpy, and built for the big screen. The movie landed at a time when Murphy’s star was on the rise and Douglas was winding down his streak of career-defining thrillers like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction.

According to Slash Film, when it premiered, the movie earned just enough to break even - around $100 million on a $50 million budget - but critics were mostly unimpressed. Two decades later, audiences are clearly giving it a second chance.

Netflix’s nostalgia effect

Slash Film pointed out that Don’t Say a Word is not the only forgotten movie climbing the charts. Titles like After the Sunset (2004) and Vacation (2015) have also found new life on the streaming platform. Even The A-Team has popped back up.

Murphy’s devoted fanbase has never really faded, and her performances in Clueless and Girl, Interrupted remain cult favorites. Watching her in a tense, emotional role again seems to strike a chord with viewers. Netflix’s latest revival shows that even mid-tier thrillers from the DVD era can find fresh relevance when served up to the right audience.

FAQs

What is Don’t Say a Word about?

It is a psychological thriller where a psychiatrist must unlock a code hidden in a traumatized girl’s mind to save his kidnapped daughter.

Who stars in the movie?

Michael Douglas, Brittany Murphy, and Sean Bean lead the cast.

When was Don’t Say a Word released?

The movie premiered in 2001.

