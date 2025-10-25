H1-B Visa: US influencer calls out ‘loopholes’ in Trump’s $100K fee after USCIS new update, sparks social media debate

Amid Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, Amanda Goodall, the Job Chick & InsiderEdge creator, blasted Trump's new H-1B visa rule, calling it unjust and faulty. Stressing that the $100,000 filing fee is advertised as a way to preserve American employment, she claims it actually impacts foreign workers and smaller businesses, while the bigger outsourcing companies usually avoid the expense for employees already residing in the US. H1B visa: US influencer emphasized the existing loopholes and highlighted that current visa caps render the fee ineffective for many applicants.(AP)

Taking to X, Goodall wrote, “$100,000 H-1B FEE?! USCIS just clarified more,” sparking discussion on the social media platform.

She further noted that USCIS recently defined who is excluded from the $100K fee a few days ago, including those who are switching from F-1 to H-1B. “Guess who skips the fee?” Goodall stated on X, stressing, “Outsourcing firms with foreign grads already inside the US.”

In the end, Goodall noted that there are already enough H-1B petitions for fiscal year 2026 that USCIS has already obtained indicating that $100,000 fee is essentially meaningless for many applicants as the visa spots are already taken.

H1-B Visa: US influencer's post ignites social media debate

Many on X supported her claim that the fee should be applied to all work visas, citing government statistics stating 71% of H-1B holders derive from F-1 student visas. One X user commented on the post, “These are the loopholes we can't overlook.” “Need to make it apply to all work visas. Companies will just move to L1s,” another said.

“No one will pay the fee, all student visa holders can apply and get H-1B,” a third user wrote.

“There are too many loopholes. #americansfirst,” the fourth person commented.

Here's what USCIS said on H1-B slots

“We have received enough petitions to reach the congressionally mandated 65,000 H-1B visa regular cap and the 20,000 H-1B visa US advanced degree exemption, known as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2026,” USCIS stated in its recent update. This means that all the H1-B visa slots are full and applicants cannot receive visas unless Congress authorizes more.

This latest H-1B cost mostly affects foreign workers who are overseas and apply for new H-1Bs after September 21, 2025. It also applies to people who are already in the US and choose consular processing, which is applying to have their visa stamped at a US embassy or consulate abroad.

Large consulting firms and computer staffing companies who hire foreign workers domestically on F-1, OPT, or previous H-1B visas are criticized for being able to keep hiring without having to pay the $100,000 extra. In contrast, smaller businesses who attempt to hire talented personnel from outside must pay the price.