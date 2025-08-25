New USCIS rule threatens education of H-1B visa holders dependent children: A quick look at repercussion and suggestion

As of 2025, the US remains a top choice for foreign students looking for top-notch postsecondary education and employment prospects. A sizable percentage of these students are from families with H-1B visas, which are intended for highly qualified individuals in specialized fields. Students in H-1B households may face severe repercussions from new policy change, especially those from nations with significant backlogs of green cards.(AFP)

Under the H-1B visa, US firms can hire foreign workers for a set amount of time—usually up to six years—in disciplines like science, engineering, and technology. Spouses and children are permitted to remain and study in the United States for the duration of their dependent visas, which many H-1B visa holders bring with them.

H-1B visa holders face repercussions

Many kids of H-1B visa holders, however, are concerned about the security of their legal status due to recent policy changes by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which could interfere with their educational paths.

The Biden administration amended the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA) policy in February 2023 to provide benefits to specific dependent children of H-1B visa holders.

This move allowed a child's “CSPA age,” which is the age used to determine eligibility for a green card, to be locked in earlier when USCIS started receiving adjustment of status petitions under the State Department's Dates for Filing chart.

This increased the likelihood that a dependent kid would “age out” (turn 21 and lose eligibility as a derivation of a green card) amid lengthy administrative delays, but it did not itself extend H-4 status or ensure continuous residency.

The Trump administration directed USCIS to reverse the 2023 expansion in a major policy reversal that was announced on August 8, 2025, and went into effect on August 15, 2025.

The new rule states that a child's CSPA age will only be frozen when a visa is “available,” as per the Final Action Date in the State Department's Visa Bulletin.

Deportation risk

Usually, this occurs months or even years after the Dates for Filing stage, when candidates are initially permitted to turn in their documentation. More dependent kids run the risk of turning 21 before their age may be locked if they wait until the Final Action Date, particularly in nations like India with significant backlogs of green cards.

According to USCIS, the modification was made to ensure that its procedure remained consistent with the Department of State's consular processing guidelines, ensuring that applicants from the US and those from other countries receive the same treatment.

Many of these kids grow up in the US, complete high school there, and get admission into college to get their graduate degrees. They lose their H-4 dependent status and are forced to change to another visa, like the F-1, in order to pursue their education, or they are forced to leave the country entirely if they “age out” at 21 before obtaining permanent residency.

Students have to switch their visas

The risk of aging out is substantial due to the prolonged green card wait times. More students will have to switch visas sooner if the more generous CSPA calculation, which was implemented in 2023, is not kept in place. This might result in the loss of in-state tuition eligibility, some scholarships, and the stability of their present educational plans. Even though the policy only applies to new filings made after August 15, 2025, institutions may still suffer future enrollment drops from this group, and the US runs the danger of losing highly qualified, US-trained talent to foreign nations.

Suggestion for families and students affected by new policy

Early consultation with an immigration lawyer can assist determine choices like moving to an F-1 student visa, which maintains academic continuity but has different job and tuition restrictions, or, if at all possible, carefully scheduling green card-related applications to lower the risk of age-out.

Institutions of higher learning can also be extremely helpful in helping these students get through difficult times by providing advocacy, legal advice, and resources.