H-1B visa system: Indian IT workers fear job loss in US amid Trump's anti-immigrant campaign

The H-1B visa system, which allows Indian IT engineers to pursue careers in the US, may be the next target of President Donald Trump. The H-1B visa system for Indian IT engineers may be targeted by President Trump, following a 50% tariff on Indian crude oil.(Representational Image)

For those who do not know, the US government repelled India for importing Russian crude oil by imposing a hefty 50% tariff on its exports to the US.

Over 2 lakh Indians who obtained H-1B visas in FY 2024 may be concerned about the possibility that they would be the next target, according to media sources.

Will US take an action against the H-1B visa system?

According to reports, Trump's Make America Great Again Supporters (MAGA) are spearheading a digital campaign against Indian tech workers, claiming that they deprive American workers of their jobs in the midst of widespread layoffs.

“End Indian H-1B visas to replace American jobs and stop sending money and weapons to the Obama/Biden/Neocon Ukraine Russia war,” wrote politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is among the most well-known individuals who have reignited the online movement against the H-1B visa.

Indian-US ties under Trump 2.0 govt

The H-1B visa system may be the next target as Trump placed significant tariffs on India.

The MAGA followers of Trump are demanding that the visa system be eliminated.

Indian IT professionals use the VISA system, which makes it essential.

Trump has levied a 50% tariff on India.

Trump wants ‘competent people’ in US

“We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d’, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters — you’ve got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody’s ever needed them,” Trump stated on the H-1B visa system.

‘H-1B visa holders should be targeted in layoffs’, says US employee

After arguing that US corporations should be legally obligated to dismiss H-1B visa holders before American workers, an Amazon employee sparked a new round of controversy on Monday. The post, which was shared on the TeamBlind professional site, asserted that foreign workers had no “ties” to the US apart from their employment and could leave the country if fired.

“Layoffs need to target H-1Bs first, here is why: Outside of employment, they do not have any ties to the US. If they get laid off, they can return to their home countries and look for jobs,” the user stated. “Almost all of the H-1B families preserve their culture, and even if they have kids here, those kids will not have any difficulty adjusting to their parents’ culture when they return.”

H-1B visa holders may “rack up credit card bills, default on car or house loans, and leave the US Scott free,” the post continued. Additionally, it asserted that Congress must enact legislation giving temporary employees priority during corporate layoffs.