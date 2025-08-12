A war between far-right activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has broken out on X, with both tearing into each other with scathing posts. It started when Loomer made some allegations against Greene’s former Campaign Manager, Isaiah Wartman. Laura Loomer vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Shocking MAGA war breaks out over 2023 Ye24.com purchase (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

“In another example of a vetting crisis, @mtgreenee’s former Campaign Manager Isaiah Wartman whose company she still pays, is working as a Special Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel even though he is the guy who used MTG’s campaign credit card to purchase the Ye24 domain the same day of the infamous Mar a Lago dinner with Ye, which MTG orchestrated with her campaign manager and intern to set Trump up by the admission of her own foreign campaign staffer, who was LIVING IN HER HOUSE,” Loomer wrote, adding that this information was “exposed” by her years ago and confirmed by the media.

“I had been saying for years that MTG was working to undermine President Trump, and now people are starting to see it,” Loomer said. “How does someone who worked for MTG and still gets paid by MTG work in the office of Presidential Personnel when the people who run PPO are aware that the Ye dinner was a set up to demonize Trump and make him lose donor support ahead of the 2024 election?”

She added, “This is outrageous. And it’s a way to reward people who deliberately worked to set Trump up. Look at the domain receipt attached.”

Wartman quickly took to X to respond to the post, launching several personal attacks on Loomer. He even claimed nobody “who would ever want” Loomer to be the mother of their child.

“You’ve completely lost it, and if the stories are even halfway true, it’s exactly why your own father had you hauled off and locked up under psychiatric hold—more than once,” Wartman wrote. “You’ll never work for President Trump, and we both know that’s what really eats at you.”

Wartman added, “I’ve stood with President Trump since 2015, voting for him every single time he’s been on the ballot. Serving in his administration was the greatest honor of my life—an honor you’ll never have. My time working for President Donald Trump ended last week, and I’m now home with my family, awaiting the birth of our fourth child—something I know is a sore subject for you, since you’ll likely spend your life struggling to find anyone who would ever want you to be the mother of their child. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Sharing Wartman’s post, Greene also attacked Loomer, writing, “Laura Loomer viciously attacks and lies about those of us who are President Trump’s most loyal original MAGA supporters. She has no long time relationships because she psychotically turns on everyone. Laura Loomer is the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”

The 2023 Ye24.com purchase

The Ye24.com purchase that Loomer mentioned in her post was in reference to reports that claimed in 2023 that Kanye West campaign insider Milo Yiannopoulos charged Greene’s congressional campaign $7,000 for the purchase of the website of the rapper. At the time, campaign finance experts told The Daily Beast that the purchase could end up amounting to an unreported in-kind contribution to West’s campaign from Greene. This came after West announced in a video that he was running for president after his infamous Mar-A-Lago meeting with Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, even though he had never declared his candidacy for 2024 or registered with the FEC.

At the time, Loomer took to social media to accuse Wartman of paying for the Ye24.com purchase. “Why did @mtgreenee @RepMTG campaign manager/ consultant Isaiah Wartman pay for the Ye24 domain the same day (Nov 22) of President Trump’s dinner with Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes?” Loomer wrote on X in 2023. “Milo was Ye’s campaign manager, and while he was working for Ye, he was living in Rome, Georgia (same town as MTG) & was also an intern/staffer for MTG. Milo then took credit for the dinner and said he did it to “make Trump’s life miserable”.”

She added, “Marjorie had a meltdown on Twitter when Trump wanted to hire me because she and her staff don’t want me being able to show his team these documents. Now her “intern” is sending me death threats over email and over Telegram, threatening to blackmail me unless I delete my tweets about her.”

Loomer concluded by saying, “The dinner took place on November 22, 2022. The same day MTG’s campaign manager bought the domain for Ye24. Coincidence? Or intentional plot to set President Trump up? You decide.”

Loomer noted that Greene has maintained that Milo does not work for her.

Loomer also shared an invoice, claiming it “proves @mtgreenee’s general consultant Isaiah Wartman purchased the Ye24 domain for Milo (Kanye’s campaign manager).”

The scandal worsened when screenshots appearing to show Milo claiming to Loomer’s lawyer that he had evidence of alleged sexual assault by her surfaced on X. Loomer, however, denied the allegations in a post, writing, “First of all, this is categorically false and constitutes felony extortion by @RepMTG’s intern Milo Yiannopoulos who is threatening me with false accusations and blackmail unless I delete my tweets about her. That’s the subject line in his blackmail email.”

“A police report has been filed,” she added. “I am NOT going to stand for this level of harassment and false accusations simply because some people don’t like my politics. It’s a crime to falsely accuse someone. And it’s also a crime to aid and abet an extortion plot.”