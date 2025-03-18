‘No fat people, must be comfortable wearing swastikas’: Kanye West's disturbing casting call sparks fury

Kanye West is being blasted for a casting call he recently released, featuring disturbing requirements. The Gold Digger rapper, 47, has once again come under fire for antisemitic behaviour. Kanye West's disturbing casting call sparks fury(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

West hinted that the job is unpaid, with the notice being described as an “open casting call for volunteers.” According to the post, “Ye is putting together a hooligan choir” intended “to give the sound of” (aka cover) the song “Carnival” off his album, Vultures. He added that the choir would be “all males” and stressed that “NO FAT PEOPLE” should apply.

West laid out several other disturbing parameters, including that “volunteers” must have the “skin complexion of Sean Combs and darker” and “shaved heads OR must be willing to shave head if approved.” The Yeezy founder added that all prospective choir members “MUST BE COMFORTABLE WEARING SWASTIKAS.”

“We are accepting members from all over the globe but the base will be in Los Angeles,” the notice said. West’s post included a Los Angeles address for the casting, which began on Saturday and is set to conclude Tuesday.

The notice concluded by saying, “F**K AN EMAIL ADDRESS.”

The post appears to have been deleted by West now, but screenshots have gone viral on X.

West recently started selling swastika T-shirts on his website. However, Shopify soon shut it down. West was reportedly also dropped by his talent agent because of the swastika merch.

‘This is straight-up clown behavior’

West’s post made X users furious, with one of them saying, “You're really digging deep into the depths of societal toxicity aren't you? I mean, excluding fat people and demanding specific skin complexion is quite something.” Another wrote, “This is straight-up clown behavior. If you’re begging for attention this hard, you’ve already lost. Swastikas? Fat-shaming? Obsessing over skin color? You sound like a joke trying way too hard to be edgy. Nobody with self-respect would waste their time on this garbage.” One user tagged Elon Musk, saying, “you’re allowing this? this is going too far”.