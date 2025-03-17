Kanye West plans bold escape to Europe after a string of controversies in the US: Report

A source revealed to The US Sun that rapper Kanye West believes his future in North America is "limited" due to a string of public controversies that have effectively left him cancelled. Earlier this week, the media outlet reported that West's multi-million-dollar real estate investments are collapsing. In such circumstances, his chances of returning to live performances or regaining lost sponsorships seem increasingly slim and planning a move away from the US comes as no surprise. Facing cancellations and collapsing investments, Kanye West believes his future in North America is bleak.(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

West plans to move to Europe after multiple controversies

The sources explained to the media outlet that West is frustrated as he feels that his talent is not valued in North America. The insider said “Ye feels like his present and future are being limited in the U.S. in many ways. He’s looking for a way out to develop his businesses and his life. He’s targeting Europe because he sees it as a place where he can truly be himself and feel appreciated."

It also covered Kanye’s ongoing efforts to secure performance opportunities in Europe, highlighting how venues in Italy, France, and even Russia have turned down his proposals. In addition to these setbacks, reports have surfaced about his failed attempts to purchase large plots of land in Africa and Europe, where he had hoped to host his festivals, further complicating his efforts to relaunch his career on the global stage.

West looking to obtain a European visa

The rapper is reportedly looking to secure a European visa and even looking out for possibilities to get Italian citizenship via his wife, Bianca Censori who has roots in the country. Moreover, West is also wishing to get a business or entrepreneur visa in Latvia, Romania, and Slovakia.

The source told the media outlet, “He sees the EU as his next oasis of freedom and entrepreneurship. He feels welcomed there and wants to do everything in his power to relocate and run his projects from Europe. In the U.S., it seems like everyone is turning their back on him."

The US Sun reported that a European investment consultant was approached to explore "opportunities" for the disgraced music star. The consultant revealed, “Kanye is very motivated to find a new home overseas and achieve his goals. Whichever European country grants him a visa or citizenship, he’ll take it. He feels like no one in the U.S. wants to work with him anymore. He’s frustrated but doesn’t want to remain inactive.” They added, “He’s obsessed with Europe and will do everything he can to move there."