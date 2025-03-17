Ahn Hyo Seop eyed for a role in upcoming romantic comedy K-drama: Report

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop is reportedly in talks for the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Today, Sold Out. The popular actor, known for his charming performances, is currently reviewing the script for this exciting new project, which is generating considerable buzz among fans. Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for the lead role in the romantic comedy Today, Sold Out. His agency confirmed that he is reviewing the script.(@ imhyoseop/Instagram)

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun row: South Korean show removes actor's footage, ‘to edit out his appearances as much as possible’

Ahn Hyo Seop reviewing script for new romantic comedy K-drama

On Monday, March 17, 2025, it was reported that Ahn Hyo Seop will star as the lead in the upcoming rom-com K-drama, Today, Sold Out, the title is tentative. Responding to the reports, his agency, The Present Company stated, “‘Sold Out Again Today Too’ is a project he is currently reviewing.”

The show is expected to be a romantic comedy show which revolves around two individuals who give their best in their work-life every day yet somehow feel a big hole in their hearts. However, when their paths cross the two begin to heal each other’s scars and fall in love, as reported by AllKpop.

Ahn Hyo Seop has consistently impressed audiences with his standout performances as the male lead in hit dramas like Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim, Hong Chun Gi, and Matchmaking in the Company. His captivating portrayal of a romantic comedy lead in Matchmaking in the Company has set high expectations for his return to the genre.

With his natural charm and perfect comedic timing, anticipation is building for his potential role in Today, Sold Out, where fans are eager to see him bring his signature charisma to another romantic comedy.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber takes Justin Bieber to a Disneyland escape after worrying ‘drowning’ note

About Ahn Hyo Seop’s character in the new K-drama

Ahn Hyo Seop has reportedly been offered the role of Matthew Lee, a mysterious farmer who finds himself caught in a romance with Dam Ye Jin, a home shopping host struggling with chronic insomnia. The upcoming drama, Today, Sold Out, will be directed by Ahn Jong Yeon, known for Seoul Busters, and written by rookie screenwriter Jin Seung Hee. Set to air on SBS in 2026, the series is already generating excitement, as reported by Soompi.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is preparing for his highly anticipated big-screen debut in Omniscient Reader (also known as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint), which is slated for release in July.