Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahn Hyo Seop eyed for a role in upcoming romantic comedy K-drama: Report

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 17, 2025 07:23 PM IST

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop is reportedly considering the lead role in a romantic comedy.

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop is reportedly in talks for the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Today, Sold Out. The popular actor, known for his charming performances, is currently reviewing the script for this exciting new project, which is generating considerable buzz among fans.

Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for the lead role in the romantic comedy Today, Sold Out. His agency confirmed that he is reviewing the script.(@ imhyoseop/Instagram)
Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks for the lead role in the romantic comedy Today, Sold Out. His agency confirmed that he is reviewing the script.(@ imhyoseop/Instagram)

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun row: South Korean show removes actor's footage, ‘to edit out his appearances as much as possible’

Ahn Hyo Seop reviewing script for new romantic comedy K-drama

On Monday, March 17, 2025, it was reported that Ahn Hyo Seop will star as the lead in the upcoming rom-com K-drama, Today, Sold Out, the title is tentative. Responding to the reports, his agency, The Present Company stated, “‘Sold Out Again Today Too’ is a project he is currently reviewing.”

The show is expected to be a romantic comedy show which revolves around two individuals who give their best in their work-life every day yet somehow feel a big hole in their hearts. However, when their paths cross the two begin to heal each other’s scars and fall in love, as reported by AllKpop.

Ahn Hyo Seop has consistently impressed audiences with his standout performances as the male lead in hit dramas like Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim, Hong Chun Gi, and Matchmaking in the Company. His captivating portrayal of a romantic comedy lead in Matchmaking in the Company has set high expectations for his return to the genre.

With his natural charm and perfect comedic timing, anticipation is building for his potential role in Today, Sold Out, where fans are eager to see him bring his signature charisma to another romantic comedy.

Also Read: Hailey Bieber takes Justin Bieber to a Disneyland escape after worrying ‘drowning’ note

About Ahn Hyo Seop’s character in the new K-drama

Ahn Hyo Seop has reportedly been offered the role of Matthew Lee, a mysterious farmer who finds himself caught in a romance with Dam Ye Jin, a home shopping host struggling with chronic insomnia. The upcoming drama, Today, Sold Out, will be directed by Ahn Jong Yeon, known for Seoul Busters, and written by rookie screenwriter Jin Seung Hee. Set to air on SBS in 2026, the series is already generating excitement, as reported by Soompi.

Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is preparing for his highly anticipated big-screen debut in Omniscient Reader (also known as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint), which is slated for release in July.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On