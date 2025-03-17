Hailey Bieber takes Justin Bieber to a Disneyland escape after worrying ‘drowning’ note

In a touching show of support, Hailey Bieber seemingly took her husband, Justin Bieber, to Disneyland to lift his spirits. each took to their Instagram accounts to share playful photos from their Disneyland visit. The couple donned iconic Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse ears, adding a touch of fun to their outing. This comes after he shared a worrying post on Instagram, where he spoke of feeling as if he were "drowning." (FILES) Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber during tough times, taking him to Disneyland for a fun day together. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Hailey tries to uplift Justin’s spirits with a fun trip

Among the images Bieber shared was a fun shot from their thrilling ride on Space Mountain, where he sported a black hoodie and futuristic sunglasses. Hailey, who shares a seven-month-old son, Jack, with Bieber, looked chic in a black leather jacket and matching black shades. Another playful photo showed the couple at an arcade, both wearing matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, as reported by Daily Mail.

In yet another snap, Bieber cheekily flipped the bird while posing for a selfie with Hailey, adding a touch of humour to their Disneyland adventure. The couple was joined by The Kid Laroi who has been a longtime friend of the Baby singer. He also shared snaps from the fun trip captioning it the “#best #day #ever.”

Bieber confesses he feels like ‘drowning’

On March 16, Bieber posted a note on his Instagram stories where he wrote, “I WAS ALWAYS TOLD WHEN I WAS A KID NOT TO HATE. BUT IT MADE ME FEEL LIKE I WASNT ALLOWED TO HAVE IT ALL AND SO I DIDNT TELL ANYONE IVE HAD IT. WHICH MADE ME FEEL LIKE LIKE [SIC] I HAVE BEEN DROWNING FEELING UNSAFE TO ACKNOWLEDGE IT,” all in capital letters along with SZA’s song, I Hate U.

He added, “I THINK WE CAN ONLY LET HATE GO. BY FIRST ACKNOWLEDGING IT'S THERE. HOW COULDNT WE FEEL HATE FROM ALL OF THE HURT WE HAVE EXPERIENCED?”