Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom? All about Justin Theroux's wife

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are officially married! The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, this weekend, according to TMZ. Photos from the celebration show the two dancing on the beach, with Bloom in a stunning wedding dress and Theroux in a matching tuxedo. Theroux, 53, and Bloom, 30, first sparked romance rumors in 2023, and got engaged in August 2024. Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are married!(Instagram/ Nicole Brydon Bloom)

Who is Nicole Brydon Bloom?

Nicole Brydon Bloom is a New York-based actress, best known for playing Caroline Stuyvesant in season 2 of The Gilded Age. Her acting credits also include appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 1BR, and We Were the Lucky Ones.

In February 2023, Bloom was spotted with Theroux at a Netflix event at the New York City social club Zero Bond. The pair made their red carpet debut in March 2024 at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party, and in August, Theroux proposed to Bloom in Italy while they attended the Venice Film Festival to promote his film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.