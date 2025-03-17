Kim Soo-hyun row: South Korean show removes actor's footage, ‘to edit out his appearances as much as possible’

Amid ongoing row surrounding actor Kim Soo-hyun, MBC’s variety program Good Day has decided to edit out his footage from the show. As per a Soompi report, the production team of the show has released a statement talking about the "gravity of the controversy". It has spoken about how it edited out the actor's footage from its recent episode after the controversy came to light. The team has also promised fans to ‘edit out Soo-hyun 's appearances as much as possible’ from the show. (Also Read | Could Kim Soo Hyun face criminal charges over alleged romance with an underage Kim Sae Ron? Expert weighs in) Kim Soo-hyun is currently at the centre of controversy following allegations of a past relationship.

Korean show apologises over Kim Soo-hyun episode

In the statement, it "sincerely apologised for causing concern to those who have been watching Good Day". It further explained why Soo-hyun's footage was added to the episode and subsequently removed.

“Episode 5, which aired yesterday, was edited urgently to remove Kim Soo Hyun’s footage from the Good Day General Assembly segment. This decision was made as soon as the controversy arose, in agreement with MBC and global OTT platforms, even though the episode had already been submitted and was in the process of being translated. As a result, episode 5 was approximately 10 minutes shorter than usual and lacked some details,” read a part of the statement.

How Kim Soo-hyun became part of the show

The team spoke about how it waited for the statement from the actor's agency before its recording session. “The agency informed us that their statement would be released the following week (as of March 13), and securing the cast member’s schedule after that date would be difficult. After much deliberation, we had no choice but to proceed with the recording. The production team conducted the recording and sketch filming with careful consideration, ensuring minimal overlap with other cast members and keeping in mind the possibility of editing out the footage. We sincerely apologise for causing concern to those who love Good Day during this process,” it added.

Will viewers see more of Soo-hyun on show?

The statement added that "if the controversy surrounding the cast member continues, it could further damage the purpose of Good Day". It also clarified that Good Day General Assembly content was filmed on February 18 and will air over the next six to seven episodes. The production team has "decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances as much as possible. Additionally, the individual recording session involving the cast member on March 13 will not be aired".

Kim Soo-hyun row

The actor is currently at the centre of controversy following allegations of a past relationship with the late Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor. As per another Soompi report, he has also been accused of pressuring her to "repay a 700 million won (approximately $481,200)" penalty.