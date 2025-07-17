Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination, says her husband who was a ‘Trump hater' should be fired too

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer took a victory lap after Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from her job as a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Wednesday, July 16. In a post on X, Loomer said Comey’s husband, Lucas Issacharoff, should be terminated too. Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

In an X post after Comey’s termination, Loomer wrote, “Today, the DOJ FIRED Maurene Comey from the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. She is the daughter of former disgraced FBI Director James @Comey. This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Blondi to fire Comey’s daughter and Comey’s son in law from the DOJ.”

“Maurene Comey’s husband is Lucas Issacharoff. As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater. He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney in SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be! +1 for Blondi today!” she added.

Laura Loomer previously called for Maurene Comey and her husband’s termination

Loomer had urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to terminate Comey and Issacharoff back in May. In a social media post at the time, she wrote, in part, “Both Maurene Comey and Lucas Issacharoff need to be FIRED from the DOJ immediately. If Blondi refuses to fire them, she should RESIGN.”

No specific reason was cited for Comey’s termination,according to The Associated Press. Comey is known for working on various notable cases. Sheworked in the U.S. attorney’s office for almost a decade, and prosecuted both Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.She has handled other high-profile cases too, including the prosecution of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.