Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination, says her husband who was a ‘Trump hater' should be fired too

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 06:55 am IST

Laura Loomer noted that Maurene Comey was fired days after her “pressure campaign” on Pam Bondi to do the same. 

Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer took a victory lap after Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from her job as a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Wednesday, July 16. In a post on X, Loomer said Comey’s husband, Lucas Issacharoff, should be terminated too.

Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

In an X post after Comey’s termination, Loomer wrote, “Today, the DOJ FIRED Maurene Comey from the United States Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. She is the daughter of former disgraced FBI Director James @Comey. This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Blondi to fire Comey’s daughter and Comey’s son in law from the DOJ.”

“Maurene Comey’s husband is Lucas Issacharoff. As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater. He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney in SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be! +1 for Blondi today!” she added.

Laura Loomer previously called for Maurene Comey and her husband’s termination

Loomer had urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to terminate Comey and Issacharoff back in May. In a social media post at the time, she wrote, in part, “Both Maurene Comey and Lucas Issacharoff need to be FIRED from the DOJ immediately. If Blondi refuses to fire them, she should RESIGN.”

No specific reason was cited for Comey’s termination,according to The Associated Press. Comey is known for working on various notable cases. Sheworked in the U.S. attorney’s office for almost a decade, and prosecuted both Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.She has handled other high-profile cases too, including the prosecution of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Laura Loomer rejoices after Maurene Comey's termination, says her husband who was a ‘Trump hater' should be fired too
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On