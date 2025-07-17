Maurene Comey fired by Pam Bondi over Epstein files row with James Comey? What we know

Maurene Comey, the former United States prosecutor and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from her role at the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Wednesday, Politico reported, citing sources. Maurene Comey, former Assistant U.S. Attorney.(REUTERS)

Comey, who oversaw many high-profile cases as a prosecutor, was reportedly fired by the Justice Department amid an ongoing feud between US Attorney General Pam Bondi and James Comey over the DOJ's handling of the Epstein disclosures.

As of now, no official word exists from either the DOJ or Maurene Comey regarding the reported firing. Comey has worked with the Department of Justice for over a decade, and the cases she prosecuted include embattled music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and key Epstein witness, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The news of Maurene Comey's reported firing comes shortly after a massive row between Dan Bongino, and US Attorney General Pam Bondi last week over the Epstein files disclosure.

Notably, James Comey has remained silent since the DOJ's July 6 memo, making no public statements about the Epstein files row. Yet, President Donald Trump, speaking about it to the press, reasserted the DOJ's stance that Epstein's client list does not exist and called it a hoax fabricated by former President Barack Obama and James Comey.

“I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ... ,” he said. However, the POTUS has, thus far, not presented any evidence to substantiate the claim that James Comey fabricated documents in the Epstein case during his time as the Director of the FBI.

Despite criticism from within his own MAGA camp, President Donald Trump has stood behind Pam Bondi over the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. The criticism erupted after the DOJ, in a July 6 memo, said no more of the Epstein files would be released and denied that a list of clients (the black book) actually exists and was used to blackmail people.