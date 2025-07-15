Epstein Files can still become public despite House Republicans blocking Democrats' move. Here's how

There is still a chance the Epstein Files can be made public despite the House Republicans prevailing over the Democrats in a late-night vote at the Capitol on Monday. The Department of Justice's stance over the Epstein Files has caused great discomfort within the MAGA base (AP)

Congressman Eric Swalwell, who represents California's 14th district, and is a Democrat, issued a call on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “This is it. Today at 1:30 pm, Congress votes whether to release the Epstein Files or keep them secret. How will Republicans vote?”

How the Epstein Files can still become public

He explained that last night, it was the Rules Committee which had voted on the rules of debate for bills on the House Floor for the week. Among the amendments, one was to provide for the release of the Epstein Files, something the GOP turned down. Now, the whole house will be voting on the matter, with Swalwell calling it the “Last chance for transparency.”



MAGA rift over Epstein Files

The Department of Justice's stance over the Epstein Files has caused great discomfort within the MAGA base, and Attorney General Pam Bondi has had a lot of outrage directed towards her, over the handling of the matter, prompting Trump to step in and ask his ‘boys and gals’ to lay off her.

However, he does not seem to have quelled the unrest, with one supporter saying, “It’s not even about Pam Bondi to me. It’s like, look, Trump, we elected you because you were supposed to be different.”

MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene has also criticised the handling of the situation on X, saying, “America deserves the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the rich powerful elites in his circle. The line is drawn with anyone who abuses children and vulnerable innocent people," and added, “When George Santos is going to prison for 7 years but Epstein only served 13 months, our justice system is CORRUPT!!!"

Greene also broke from the Trump government's handling of the Russia-Ukraine situation, criticising the decision to send more weapons to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The same Republicans in the Rules Committee, who blocked the release of the Epstein files last night, also blocked my amendment to transfer munitions to Ukraine - a NON-NATO member nation. MAGA delivered the majority to Republicans and voted for no more U.S. involvement in foreign wars! But now the neocons and establishment Republicans have hijacked MAGA!!,” she said on X.