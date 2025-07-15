Ghislaine Maxwell to spill beans on Epstein list? Netizens fear for ‘her life’

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s lover and accomplice, is willing to speak to Congress about the truth of the Epstein Files, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources. Ghislaine Maxwell, who used to work for Epstein, was convicted in 2022. (US District Court for the Southern District of New York via AFP)

Maxwell, 63, is now the only person in the case who is doing time. She got 20 years for child trafficking.

A source has now told the publication, “Despite the rumours, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” adding, “No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection with Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

A source also said, “Congressional hearings have been held into everything from JFK's assassination to 9/11. The Epstein Files rank up there with those cases. Ghislaine would be willing to speak before Congress and tell her story.”

Also Read | Trump feared Ghislaine Maxwell amid Epstein files row, considered pardoning her

Maxwell, who used to work for Epstein, was convicted in 2022.

Netizens fear for Maxwell

The internet has expressed fears for Maxwell's life due to her reported desire to come forward.

‘Ghislaine Maxwell found dead’, wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter) – joining a growing flow of people making a supposedly prescient prediction that Epstein's accomplice will ‘kill herself’.

This stems from the conspiracy theories swirling around Epstein's own suicide, with recent reports casting doubt on the veracity of the footage released by the US government.

Another user mused along the same lines, whether Maxwell would be alive by the end of the week.

“I’m getting out in front of this …. Ghislaine Maxwell did not commit suicide later this month,” yet another chipped in.

Many other such posts stating Maxwell didn't kill herself have begun to do the rounds on social media.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to reveal the full Epstein List in front of Congress.So how long before she tragically gets suicided in her sleep by a bullet to the back of her head?,” one user asked.

Another commented, “According to sources speaking to the Daily Mail, Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to reveal everything she knows about Jeffrey Epstein to Congress. Note: Ghislaine Maxwell did NOT commit suicide.”

Yet another exclaimed, “I GUARANTEE SHE’LL DIE BEFORE WE HEAR ANYTHING FROM HER”.

Maxwell’s reported preparedness to appear before Congress comes at a time when there is a lot of outrage over the Department of Justice saying there is no Epstein ‘client list’. The videos from inside New York's Metropolitan Correctional Centre, which the DoJ says prove that Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019, while he was held on sex trafficking charges, have also raised more questions. Critics have pointed out that the video does not show the door or the inside of Epstein’s jail, adding that a crucial minute is missing from the footage.

Wired reported that their analysis of the metadata of the video shows it was edited, and now reports have surfaced that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino may quit over claims of the tape being doctored.

Trump’s otherwise loyal MAGA base has also seen an internal rift over the issue, with many going after Attorney General Pam Bondi – even seeking her ouster – a move that prompted the president to take to Truth Social and ask his ‘boys and gals’ to lay off her.

However, the damage seems to have been done with one Trump supporter telling NBC News, “It’s not even about Pam Bondi to me. It’s like, look, Trump, we elected you because you were supposed to be different”.

Maxwell, who continues to protest her innocence, is fighting to have the Supreme Court hear her case, with US government lawyers slated to submit their response on July 14 to her plea for her matter to be taken up by the nation’s top court.

While Trump’s former ally, Elon Musk, had claimed in a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) post that Trump’s name was in the Epstein files, prompting the apparent cover-up, the source has denied the same while speaking to the Daily Mail.

“President Trump was photographed with Epstein several times, and they ran in the same circles, but Trump was one of the first to break all contact with Epstein because they fell out over a business deal and Epstein's treatment of women. There are no big shocks about President Trump in the Epstein Files. But there are a lot of powerful men involved and a lot of money, and it will come down to following the money,” they said.

The Department of Justice has said it won’t be prosecuting anyone else pertaining to the Epstein case.

Epstein’s victims have alleged that they were passed around as sex toys to his wealthy friends and business associates, who used to visit his homes, including the private island Epstein owned – Little Saint James.