Jeffrey Epstein's ‘suicide’ has eerie similarities to rogue Mossad agent's alleged assassination

Years after Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious death in a New York jail cell, new revelations from the FBI and DOJ dismiss the existence of a "blackmail client list" and confirm that the notorious paedophile committed a "suicide".

Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, had ties to several foreign intelligence agencies, including Israel’s renowned Mossad, per Radar Online. However, his death has haunting similarities to the fate of a former Mossad operative.

The notorious paedophile was found dead at a cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, on 10 August 2019, with a noose around his neck, consisting of bedsheets. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking of minors. The government soon declared the death a suicide, and the Trump administration closed the case.

Mossad agent's death echoes Epstein's?

However, in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, journalist and author Dylan Howard found a similarity to the 2010 death of Ben Zygier, a Mossad agent who was imprisoned in Israel under mysterious circumstances. Zygier was allegedly threatening to blow the whistle on classified information about some Mossad operations. Before long, he was killed.

Like Epstein, Zygier had met with his lawyers shortly before his death and was said to be in good spirits. Howard describes how “Despite a history of suicide attempts, he had been placed in a cell that was not suicide-proof and had no cellmate.”

“Supposedly, he used his (bed) sheet to tie a noose to the bars of his window, and killed himself by leaning forward. Members of the rescue crew claimed he had been able to do it out of view of the security cameras that swept his cell.”

“Orders had been given to prevent suicide,” Howard notes, “and these were not upheld.” A judge examining the case found “strange bruises on Zygier’s body and traces of a tranquilizer drug in his system.” The judge ultimately concluded that she “could not rule out the intervention of another person who intentionally caused his death.”

Still , Howard doesn’t believe Epstein was murdered by Mossad. “Despite rumors that Epstein’s death may have been a hit by the Mossad, the method of his death does not seem to carry the fingerprints of Israel’s secret security force, which tends to prefer simple shootings. In the list of confirmed Israeli assassinations since 1970, there is not one incident of strangulation.”