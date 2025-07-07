FBI says Jeffrey Epstein had no ‘client list'; DOJ releases cell video that ‘proves’ suicide

After years of several conspiracy theories and public speculation, a joint investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice has concluded that there was no secret “client list” tied to Jeffrey Epstein and no evidence that the disgraced financier was murdered in jail. An FBI and Justice Department investigation found no evidence of a secret client list linked to Jeffrey Epstein or that he was murdered in jail. (Uma Sanghvi/The Palm Beach Post via AP, File)(AP)

Axios reported there was nothing to support the theory that Epstein had blackmailed powerful individuals or kept a roster of high-profile clients for illicit purposes.

These findings directly counter long-running rumours that Epstein operated a blackmail scheme involving politicians, celebrities, and business moguls. The memo adds that there is “no evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals.”

The probe also confirmed what the New York City medical examiner originally ruled: Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The memo also states that video footage, which the Trump administration now plans to release publicly, aligns with this conclusion and supports the official narrative that Epstein was not killed.

Earlier this year, in February, the DOJ released Epstein’s contact book as part of a set of unsealed documents.