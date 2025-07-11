Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump feared Ghislaine Maxwell amid Epstein files row, considered pardoning her: Author

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 05:56 AM IST

Biographer Michael Wolff alleges that Trump contemplated pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell after her arrest, fearing what she might disclose.

Amid the controversy over Jeffrey Epstein's files, a claim that President Trump once considered pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, one of Epstein's key accomplices, has gained ground.

President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

It has been fueled by none other than Michael Wolff, the biographer of President Trump. Wolff claimed that after Maxwell's arrest, Trump "very weary" of information that she could reveal in the Epstein probe, and hence, considered pardoning her.

Wolff appeared as a guest on The Daily Beast podcast on Wednesday and made these claims about Trump possibly pardoning Maxwell. Wolf claimed that the 79-year-old “became very wary about the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked whether or not: ‘what could she say?’ ‘What would she say?’ And should he pardon her?"

Jeffery Epstein, who was convicted of sexual abuse of hundreds of children, died at a New York federal prison in 2019. Maxwell was arrested for being an accomplice to Epstein on July 2, 2020, towards the end of Trump's first term as President. She was convicted in December 2021 and was sentenced in June 2022.

Also read: Jeffrey Epstein is still causing trouble for Donald Trump

Wolff revealed that after Maxwell's arrest, there was discussion in the Trump camp on whether she would reveal anything connected to the President. “Behind the scenes, this was a discussion. Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘oh God, we hope she won’t say anything but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her,’” Wolff said.

The Jeffrey Epstein controversy shot back to national media attention earlier this month after the US Department of Justice released a memo on July 5 saying that no further information on the investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein case will be released by the Justice Department. The memo also stated that the infamous 'black book' of Epstein, which allegedly contained a client list, does not exist.

Notably, the decision not to release the Epstein file has not sat well with supporters of Donald Trump. Many prominent MAGA influencers, such as Laura Loomer, as well as Trump's former 'first buddy' Elon Musk, have slammed the Justice Department and called for the public release of more information on the probe.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Trump feared Ghislaine Maxwell amid Epstein files row, considered pardoning her: Author
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On