Trump feared Ghislaine Maxwell amid Epstein files row, considered pardoning her: Author

It has been fueled by none other than Michael Wolff, the biographer of President Trump. Wolff claimed that after Maxwell's arrest, Trump "very weary" of information that she could reveal in the Epstein probe, and hence, considered pardoning her.

Wolff appeared as a guest on The Daily Beast podcast on Wednesday and made these claims about Trump possibly pardoning Maxwell. Wolf claimed that the 79-year-old “became very wary about the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, and asked whether or not: ‘what could she say?’ ‘What would she say?’ And should he pardon her?"

Jeffery Epstein, who was convicted of sexual abuse of hundreds of children, died at a New York federal prison in 2019. Maxwell was arrested for being an accomplice to Epstein on July 2, 2020, towards the end of Trump's first term as President. She was convicted in December 2021 and was sentenced in June 2022.

Wolff revealed that after Maxwell's arrest, there was discussion in the Trump camp on whether she would reveal anything connected to the President. “Behind the scenes, this was a discussion. Everybody around him was kind of like, ‘oh God, we hope she won’t say anything but we really hope he doesn’t pardon her,’” Wolff said.

The Jeffrey Epstein controversy shot back to national media attention earlier this month after the US Department of Justice released a memo on July 5 saying that no further information on the investigations into the Jeffrey Epstein case will be released by the Justice Department. The memo also stated that the infamous 'black book' of Epstein, which allegedly contained a client list, does not exist.

Notably, the decision not to release the Epstein file has not sat well with supporters of Donald Trump. Many prominent MAGA influencers, such as Laura Loomer, as well as Trump's former 'first buddy' Elon Musk, have slammed the Justice Department and called for the public release of more information on the probe.