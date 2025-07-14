Ghislaine Maxwell to tell ‘truth’ about Epstein client list before Congress? Bombshell details emerge

Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to tell the “truth” about Jeffrey Epstein’s so-called client list before Congress, an insider told the Daily Mail. The source said Maxwell would be “happy to sit before Congress and tell her story.” This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)(AFP)

“Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story,” the source said, according to the outlet.

They added, “No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.”

No evidence of a client list

This comes shortly after a review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI said they found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" of associates. Previously, it was claimed that the financier blackmailed or conspired with the individuals mentioned in the list to victimize several women. The new information landed Attorney General Pam Bondi under, as she had previously vowed she would publicly release documents connected to the Epstein case.

Meanwhile, the department also released purported footage as part of its review, which according to officials confirm that Epstein died by suicide. Epstein was found dead while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

Maxwell was also involved in Epstein’s crimes. She is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. Maxwell was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.

Investigative reporter Tara Palmeri previously said that Maxwell may be helping the FBI take down Epstein’s collaborators, which could help her avoid serving the full 20-year sentence. “I think she’s probably helping them right now,” Palmeri told Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast. “I don’t think she’s going to spend all 20 years in jail.”

“They can’t let her out right now, there would be public outrage,” Palmeri added. “But [when] nobody’s paying attention, story’s gone away, few years, Ghislaine’s out, or ends up in some nice prison. This is what I’ve been told by law enforcement sources.”