Did Karoline Leavitt ditch her cross necklace while talking about Epstein ‘client list’? Netizens speculate

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has pushed back on claims that Attorney General Pam Bondi previously said Jeffrey Epstein had a “client list.” Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that during Leavitt’s conversation with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, she was not wearing a cross necklace generally seen on her neck. This led social media users to speculate that she deliberately ditched the necklace because she was prepared to lie. Did Karoline Leavitt ditch her cross necklace while talking about Epstein ‘client list’? (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“Interesting that Karoline Leavitt took off her cross today while talking about the Epstein files,” an X user posted.

Many took to the comment section to question Leavitt’s decision to not wear the cross, with one user saying, “Karoline took off her cross while talking about the Epstein files, it means she felt fear to wear this while telling lie.” “She actually felt guilt and shame,” one user said, while another wrote, “Interesting catch.” One wrote, “Easier to lie that way.”

What did Karoline Leavitt tell Peter Doocy?

During a recent briefing,Doocy asked Leavitt, “What happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?”

Leavitt told Doocy to go back and hear what exactly Bondi had said, but the reporter had come prepared. “John Roberts said ‘DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Esptein’s clients. Will that really happen?’ And she said ‘it’s sitting on my desk right now to review.’” Doocy read back to Leavitt.

“Yes, she was saying the entirety of all of the paperwork, all of the paper in relation to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” Leavitt claimed. “That’s what the attorney general was referring to, and I’ll let her speak for that.”

Leavitt then changed the subject from Epstein to crime in general, asserting that the Justice Department and FBI were committed to “bad people being put behind bars.” She also went on to refer Doocy to the Justice Department for any more details.

Did Karoline Leavitt ditch her cross for the recent briefing?

While it is true that Leavitt was seen without the cross during her conversation with Doocy, it is also important to note that she has been spotted without the necklace previously too, especially after being mocked byDaily Show host Jon Stewart. Earlier in June, Leavitt was seen without her signature jewellery as she attended a briefing in a navy blazer after being slammed by Stewart.

Blasting Leavitt, Stewart had said, “By the way, I think that the more she lies, the bigger her cross gets. Is that possible? It’s like some sort of weird Pinocchio cross.”

He had further said that Leavitt is likely to be “the only one” who would possibly leave the administration “unscathed … Because I don’t think that she has any principles in there left to die.” Stewart added that he is "not even upset with this lady. Because just rolling with the punches is clearly the only strategy for happiness when you’re working for Trump.”

"Trump’s very open secret has always been: He doesn’t believe in or care about any policy issue at all. He wants attention, he wants his ego stroked, and he wants money. He wants f***wads and f***wads of money,” he had added.

Shortly after these remarks, Stewart appeared in public without the cross. She told the Christian Broadcasting Network earlier this year that, "My faith is incredibly important to me, I would argue, now more than ever, being in a role that is very demanding and at times controversial, and there's a lot of public pressure and discussion online about who you are and your family.”

Leavitt added that “it could be difficult for someone who doesn't have faith, but with faith, all things are possible.”