Pam Bondi blasted as DOJ, FBI review finds no existence of Epstein client list, ‘Was she lying then?’

A review ordered by President Donald Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI has said that they found no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein kept a "client list" of associates, according to a new memo reviewed by ABC News. It was previously claimed that the financier blackmailed or conspired with the individuals mentioned in the list to victimize dozens of women. Pam Bondi blasted as DOJ, FBI review finds no existence of Epstein client list (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)(REUTERS)

The new information has led to people slamming Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously vowed she would publicly releasedocuments connected to the Epstein case.

The department even released purported footage as part of its review, which according to officials confirm that Epstein died by suicide. The notorious financier was found dead while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019. The confirmation of suicide contradicted conspiracy theories that Epstein may have been murdered.

What did Pam Bondi previously say?

Bondi said in February that there are “a lot of documents” related to Epstein that are sitting “on her desk,” waiting to be reviewed. Bondi was asked on Fox News, “The [Department of Justice] may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients – will that really happen?”

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review; that has been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that, I’m reviewing JFK files, MLK files. That’s all in the process of being reviewed, because that was done at the directive of the president from all of these agencies,” Bondi replied from the Conservative Political Action Conference outside of Washington, where she was a speaker.

“Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous,” she further said.

Netizens have now raised questions about Bondi’s previous statement, asking whether she lied. One X post reads, “Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there’s no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers.”

Many agreed in the comment section, with one user saying, “Her original statement when she was instilled as the Attorney General, was that she had the list. This is not a good look as she is going back on her word.” “Maybe the list contained some foreign dignitaries that our government felt was best to not expose? If there were, the US couldn't prosecute them anyway,” one user wrote, while another said, “Why would she lie about this is my question. Whats the motive? Who is the ultimate boss behind all of this? Why is this such a big thing that never gets resolved by neither parties?”

“i think she was just told the epstein stuff was sitting on her desk but had no idea exactly what info it was... turned out to be pretty small, then the FBI discovered some more in the NYC office? not sure what happened with that,” one user wrote, while another said, “I hate it that this is what its come to. I had such faith that this administration would be completely transparent. This sucks so bad.” “She’s always been a liar,” one user wrote.