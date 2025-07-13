Trump weighs in on Pam Bondi vs Dan Bongino; calls out his ‘boys and gals’ amid Epstein row

President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing alleged clash between Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino over the Jeffrey Epstein files in a fiery Truth Social post on Saturday. The 79-year-old defended his AG and called on his ‘boys and gals’ for internal discord amid the Epstein files row. Pam Bondi, US attorney general, right, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference(Bloomberg)

In his Truth Social post, Trump expressed exasperation with the focus on the Epstein case, defending Pam Bondi as doing a “FANTASTIC JOB” and urging unity within his “PERFECT Administration.”

He further stated that the Kash Patel-led FBI should be looking at voter fraud, 2020 election claims and other issues rather than focusing on Epstein.

Read More: Kash Patel breaks silence on resignation rumors amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi row

“What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein,” Trump posted.

Bondi-Bongino Clash

The dispute reportedly stemmed from a DOJ and FBI memo concluding that Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and had no “client list,” contradicting earlier promises by Bondi, Bongino, and Patel of significant disclosures.

Earlier this week, Bongino reportedly confronted Bondi and also had a yelling match with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Several pro-Trump influencers, including Laura Loomer and Liz Wheeler, slammed Pam Bondi, demanding her resignation.

Read More: Dan Bongino vs Susie Wiles: New White House clash emerges amid Pam Bondi speculations

According to reports, Bongino was also considering resigning from his post.

“The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein. LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” Trump added.