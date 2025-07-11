Dan Bongino resigning from FBI over Pam Bondi's Epstein files row? Here's the truth

Far-right internet personality Laura Loomer has sparked a row by claiming on Friday that Dan Bongino, the Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is set to resign over Pam Bondi's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Loomer, who claims to be an investigative journalist, said in the X post that Bongino has had a disagreement with the Trump administration over the Epstein files row, and has taken a leave of absence on Friday, July 11. FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino. (AP)

“Source tells me it’s very likely that Bongino resigns from the FBI unless Pam Bondi is FIRED by President Trump or resigns from the DOJ,” Loomer wrote. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation or reports other than Loomer's claim that indicate Bongino might resign.

The controversy over the public release of the files related to the FBI probe into Jeffrey Epstein erupted once again on Sunday, July 6, when the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released a memo stating that the no further information related to the Epstein probe will be released. The memo also denied the existence of the alleged client list of Epstein, as well as allegations that the list was used to blackmail people.

Bongino's Leave Of Absence

Loomer's claims came on the heels of previous post by the far-right influencer. In the post, Loomer claimed that both FBI Director Kash Patel as well as Deputy Director Dan Bongino are "livid" with AG Pam Bondi "over her DOJ Memo and the lack of transparency from her office regarding the Jeffrey Epstein files."

Epstein was charged by the federal authorities for allegedly sexually abusing over 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old. He was convicted in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. In 2019, he was arrested again on sex trafficking charges. But he died by suicide in 2019 while in prison, the Medical Examiner ruled.