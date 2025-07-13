Dan Bongino vs Susie Wiles: New White House clash emerges amid Pam Bondi speculations

Dan Bongino vs AG Pam Bondi's alleged clash took a new turn on Saturday after it was reported that the FBI Deputy Director also had a yelling match with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and left a meeting over the Epstein files row. Fox News cited sources to report that Bongino was ‘enraged’ at the closed-door meeting. Dan Bongino (R) and Susie Wiles (L) reportedly got into a yelling match at a meeting(AFP and Bloomberg)

This comes as Bongino, as per multiple reports, told his close allies that he is considering resigning, citing the Pam Bondi-led DOJ's handling of the Epstein client list. FBI Director Kash Patel has reportedly said that he might leave if his deputy resigns.

Read More: Ron DeSantis, Jeanine Pirro, and Harmeet Dhillon floated as potential replacements for Pam Bondi as AG

Fox further cited another source to add that the characterization about Bongino yelling at Wiles or Bondi during the sitdown is incorrect. The report notes that the FBI official was angry about the Epstein memo rollout 'and what he viewed as Bondi's "lack of transparency from the start'.

The White House Clash

Earlier this week, the Justice Department and FBI released a memo concluding that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019 and had no ‘client list’, contradicting earlier promises by Bondi, Kash Patel, and Bongino of significant disclosures.

According to reports, tensions erupted during a White House meeting attended by Bondi, Bongino, Patel, Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.

Read More: Kash Patel will resign if Dan Bongino leaves; FBI chief ‘frustrated’ with Pam Bondi

Bondi allegedly accused Bongino of leaking to NewsNation that he and Patel wanted more Epstein files released earlier but were blocked by the DOJ. The deputy director denied the leak, but the exchange grew heated.

Pam Bondi Speculations and Calls for Resignation

Far-right influencers like Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec have called for Bondi’s resignation. Some commentators claimed Bondi was ‘damaging to Trump’s image’.

Deputy AG Todd Blanche posted on X, saying that he, Bondi, Patel, and Bongino were aligned on the memo’s contents, denying any rift.