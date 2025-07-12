Kash Patel will resign if Dan Bongino leaves; FBI chief ‘frustrated’ with Pam Bondi

Amid the Dan Bongino resignation saga, a report stated that FBI chief Kash Patel has told his close circle that he could also leave the Trump administration. The 45-year-old has reportedly cited ‘frustrations’ with AG Pam Bondi over the Epstein files row. FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a news conference at the Manassas officr(AP)

“Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released,” Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Wire posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after the Daily Wire cited a source close to Bongino to report that the Deputy Director of the FBI is threatening to leave his job if Bondi remains in the administration. The report further adds that Dan Bongino is furious with the attorney general over her handling of the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

“The source close to Bongino said that he’s effectively issued an ultimatum, saying he won’t work alongside Bondi,” the Daily Wire stated.

Neither the White House nor Patel's office have issued a statement on the recent developments.

Earlier this week, President Trump's Justice Department seemed to walk back on its statements related to Jeffrey Epstein. Conservative influencers from Laura Loomer to Elon Musk slammed Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel for their findings, which came months after Bondi pledged to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including "a lot of names" and "a lot of flight logs."

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told Fox News in February when she was asked if the Justice Department would be releasing Epstein's client list.

