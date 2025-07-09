Exposing Jeffrey Epstein's list will be top priority for America Party: Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has said that exposing the infamous client list of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be a top priority for his newly announced political outfit ‘America Party’. Elon Musk waves on the day of a rally in support of a conservative state Supreme Court candidate in an April 1 election in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Reuters File)

Epstein was jailed in Florida in June 2008 for soliciting sex from underage girls. He was arrested again in July 2019 on federal charges relating to, among other things, the sex trafficking of minors, shortly before his death in a New York jail cell.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk questioned how people can be expected to have faith in US President Donald Trump if he does not release the files related to disgraced financier Epstein.

"How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" Musk wrote in a post on X.

He also responded affirmatively to a user's question about whether exposing Epstein files ranks high on the priority list of the America Party, which Elon Musk launched on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Musk trolled Trump with a post on X mocking the White House for making no arrests related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump's former ally posted an image with a text saying: "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter," showing "0000."

While sharing the picture on X, Musk also said: “What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again.”

Elon Musk vs Donald Trump

Elon Musk has repeatedly criticised the Donald Trump administration over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

In a memo made public on Sunday, Trump's Justice Department and the FBI said that there is no evidence that the disgraced financier kept a "client list" or was blackmailing powerful figures, according to AFP.

They also dismissed the claim that Epstein was murdered in jail, confirming his death by suicide, and said they would not be releasing any more information on the probe.

Prior to this election, Trump had said he would have "no problem" releasing files related to the case.

In June, during a public spat between Musk and Donald Trump, the Tesla CEO, without proof, had claimed that Trump was mentioned in government documents on Jeffrey Epstein. He later deleted his post.