Is Steve Bannon in the Epstein list? Elon Musk's big claim sparks speculation

Continuing on his offensive against President Donald Trump's administration, his former 'First Buddy,' Elon Musk, dropped a bombshell claim about Steve Bannon, former advisor and a close personal aide of Trump. Musk claimed in a post on X Tuesday that Bannon is on the infamous client list of Jeffrey Epstein. He, however, did not provide any evidence to back the claims up. Steve Bannon (L, Source: AFP) and Elon Musk (R, Source: Reuters)

Musk's claim about Bannon being on the Epstein files is the latest iteration of the duo's long-brewing feud. It all started with Bannon blasting Trump on his War Room podcast, snubbing Musk's claims about forming a new party, saying, "Only a foreigner could do this.” He added that Musk should be deported. Musk, not someone to let personal attacks pass, called Bannon a "fat, drunken slob" and said that he will "go back to prison and this time for a long time."

On top of that, Musk's claim about Bannon being in the Epstein files comes against the backdrop of Attorney General Pam Bondi announcing earlier this week that no more of the Epstein files will be released. It sparked speculation that the files were not being released, despite AG Bondi's previous promises of doing so, to protect members of the Trump administration who could potentially be in the files. Musk's comment Tuesday about Bannon was only adding fuel to such claims.

Trump Evades Epstein Question At Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump held the sixth meeting of his second cabinet on Tuesday since taking charge as President earlier this year. Amid the mounting pressure on the Trump administration about Pam Bondi's claim that there is no such client list of Epstein, a reporter asked the Attorney General about it during the meeting, which, as has been the case with previous cabinet meetings, was open to the media. However, Trump scolded the reporter, saying that questions about Epstein "seem like a desecration."

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said. “At a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas, it just seems like a desecration.”