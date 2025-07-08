From ‘where's the list?’ to ‘there is no list’: Kash Patel’s Epstein U-turn

Years of speculation surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious “client list” have faced a major blow with the release of a recently surfaced FBI memo. The two-page summary, reviewed by Axios, comes from an internal Justice Department investigation during the Trump administration. The FBI memo dispels rumors about Jeffrey Epstein's alleged client list and confirms suicide as the cause of his death. (AP)

However, the memo said there’s “no credible evidence” that Epstein ran a secret blackmail ring, kept a hidden “client list,” or was murdered.

The memo stated that the FBI had “viewed prison footage” from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019. The video reportedly supports the official conclusion that he died by suicide, not at the hands of others. Investigators also said they found no basis to charge anyone else in connection to his crimes.

Musk’s bombshell reignites Epstein-Trump rumors

Notably, the memo came just weeks after Elon Musk reignited rumors in a since-deleted post on X: “Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.”

“That’s called old news… Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it,” Trump told NBC News. “I was not at all friendly with him [Epstein] for probably 18 years before he died.”

Interestingly, since the memo dropped, Pam Bondi, Trump’s former Attorney General, has gone silent. Earlier this year, she said on Fox News, “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review… Americans have a right to know,” referring to Epstein’s so-called files. At the time, Donald Trump Jr. backed her up on social media, posting ‘LFG’ (Let’s f***ing go) alongside Bondi’s comments.

Notably, Bondi once claimed the FBI initially gave her only a few hundred documents, but eventually handed over thousands more, including alleged victim names, flight records, and other sensitive materials.

Before leading the FBI, current director Kash Patel was continuously pushing Epstein-related conspiracy theories. So was Dan Bongino, now the bureau’s deputy director.

“He killed himself,” Bongino stated on Fox News in May. “I’ve seen the whole file.” It seems like both of them changed their tune since then.