‘I’m going to puke’: Alex Jones reacts to Epstein case closure without client list

Right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has delivered an emotional video message reacting to the closure of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation without a public client list or further disclosures. In a video, Jones broke down in tears and expressed frustration with what he alleged was a cover-up involving former FBI official Kash Patel and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones slammed lack of disclosure in Epstein files case(AP)

According to Jones, the lack of transparency surrounding Epstein's network pointed to deeper intelligence connections. "I think the reason this is all being buried is because Epstein was being run by Mossad," he claimed, referring to Israel's intelligence agency. He further alleged collaboration between the CIA, MI6 and Mossad.

In the video posted on X, Jones appeared visibly shaken. He said the news had made him feel physically ill and claimed he had to step out to vomit upon arriving at his office. “This only happens every few years when something really bad happens. My mouth is watering right now because I have integrity. This tears my guts out,” he said.

Alex Jones targets Kash Patel

Jones also criticized members of Donald Trump’s political circle, especially Kash Patel, who recently appeared on cable news defending the case’s conclusion. “You could see them lose their souls on live TV. They know what they’re doing,” he said, referencing Patel and his associate Dan Bongino.

Pam Bondi, who has previously defended Trump during impeachment hearings, was also named in the video as part of what Jones alleged to be a broader effort to suppress key information.

Epstein operation claims tied to Elon Musk’s GOP fallout

Jones went on to connect the Epstein case to recent political shifts, including Elon Musk’s apparent cooling toward the Republican Party. “I think clearly this is what Musk learned about a few months ago,” he said, adding that Musk looked “like he aged 10 years overnight.”

He also referenced social media influencer "Catturd," a vocal Trump supporter, claiming that even die-hard loyalists were beginning to question the narrative. “This is freaking people out,” he said. “Even people who never question anything.”

While Jones did not provide direct evidence for his claims, he insisted his emotional reaction stemmed from disappointment in the Trump administration.

What’s the latest on the Epstein files?

Both the FBI and the US Department of Justice and FBI have made it clear that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t have a client-list. There have been much speculations about the existence of such a list which could possibly implicate high-profile personalities.

FAQs

1. What did Alex Jones say about Jeffrey Epstein?

Jones claimed Epstein was working as an intelligence asset for Mossad, the CIA, and MI6.

2. Why did Alex Jones get emotional in the video?

He said he felt physically ill and betrayed over the case's closure without public disclosure.

3. Who did Jones accuse of covering up the Epstein files?

He named Kash Patel, Pam Bondi, and Dan Bongino as participating in what he called a cover-up