FBI director Kash Patel’s 19-years-younger girlfriend in the news over Epstein files

FBI director Kash Patel’s 19-years-younger girlfriend Alexis Wilkins is in the news as anger mounts over the US administration’s denial of the very existence of Epstein files. Some social media users have wondered whether the FBI and the US Justice Department’s refusal to release the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients could have something to do with Alexis Wilkins, the 26-year-old girlfriend of 45-year-old FBI director Kash Patel. FBI director Kash Patel with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.

What is the Epstein list?

The "Epstein list" is a term often used informally and controversially to refer to individuals allegedly connected to Jeffrey Epstein – the financier and convicted sex offender who was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and died in jail later that year.

What is the FBI and Justice Department claiming on Epstein list?

The Justice Department said on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and said no more files related to the wealthy financier's sex trafficking investigation would be made public.

The acknowledgment that the well-connected Epstein did not have a list of clients to whom underage girls were trafficked represents a public walk-back of a theory that the Trump administration had helped promote, explained news agency AP.

The claim about no client list comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in a Fox News interview earlier this year that such a document was “sitting on my desk” for review.

What do social media users say?

Social media users and conspiracy theorists have pointed out that Kash Patel claimed for years that the FBI had a list of wealthy people to whom Jeffrey Epstein trafficked underage girls. His refusal to release this list after being appointed director of the FBI has raised more than a few eyebrows.

“Kash Patel claimed for years that the Epstein files were under direct control of the director of the FBI and called for them to be released. But, now after he’s been made the director of the FBI, he claims that the Epstein list doesn’t exist, even though Pam Bondi said it was sitting on her desk,” reads one comment on Reddit.

“This really comes across as trying to cover up for Trump, especially after Musk said he’s in the files,” another person said.

Where does Alexis Wilkins fit into this?

Alexis Wilkins is a country-music star who is dating Kash Patel. Internet detectives have dug out her profile and figured out that she is a contributor for PragerU, an American media organization that creates content promoting conservative and capitalist viewpoints.

They claim that PragerU is “an Israeli/Zionist front” that is working to block the release of the Epstein files.

What are the conspiracy theories surrounding PragerU?

“Kash Patel's girlfriend is a Jewish ‘country singer’ and works for Prager U, run by Dennis Prager whose CEO is a known former Mossad operative. Epstein Island was a blackmail operation for Mossad,” reads one post on X.

Other users have also noted how the CEO of PragerU, Marissa Streit, spent a large part of her childhood in Israel.

The link between Alexis Wilkins and Epstein files is tenuous at best, but that has not stopped people from flooding social media with conspiracy theories.

But what is the link between Jeffrey Epstein and Mossad?

The Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel.

The alleged link between Jeffrey Epstein and Mossad is a conspiracy theory that has circulated online and in some media discussions — but there is no confirmed or publicly verified evidence that Epstein worked for or was connected to Mossad.

Conspiracy theorists claim that Epstein was working on behalf of Mossad to bring down influential people.

Epstein is believed to have hosted high-profile individuals at his properties, where hidden cameras may have recorded sexual encounters — including with underage girls. This raised questions about whether he was gathering material for blackmail.

