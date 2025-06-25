Iran executes three people accused of spying for Israeli spy agency Mossad

Iran executed three men accused of spying for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the state's news agency reported Wednesday. This is the latest in a series of executions carried out in recent months by Iran. (REUTERS)

The three were convicted of working with Mossad, and for smuggling equipment which was used in an assassination, according to the judiciary's Mizan news agency.

This is the latest in a series of executions carried out in recent months by the country. This comes a day after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, with both countries seeming to agree to the understanding.

Iran had also executed Mohammadamin Shayesteh – a political prisoner who was handed the death sentence for “insulting Islamic sanctities” and “collaborating with the enemy” – under the same charges on Monday (June 23).

Shayesteh was detained in late 2023, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency, after he was accused of being the “head of a cyber-team affiliated with Mossad”.

After he was tortured, Shayesteh admitted to working with Israel, following which he was convicted for multiple offences, including Article 6 of the Iranian law on Countering Israeli Actions Against Peace and Security, according to Iran Human Rights.

300 executed for spying in two months

Iran has executed 300 people accused of spying the past couple of months, according to Iran Human Rights. This includes Majid Mosayebi, who was accused of providing “sensitive information” to Mossad and executed on Sunday (June 22).

Mosayebi's sentence was handed by the Iranian Supreme Court after he went through the full process of criminal procedure, according to AFP news agency.

Iran's heightened crackdown and arrests pertaining to people spying for foreign intelligence agencies, especially Israeli spy agency Mossad, comes in the wake of Israel's June 13 attacks on the country. Both the Israel and US had attacked nuclear sites in Iran, with the latter retaliating with strikes.

The police in Iran's Qom province took 22 individuals, who were allegedly “linked to" Israeli spy services, into custody, according to a report by the Fars news agency.

In 2024, Iran had executed more than 900 people, according to the human right