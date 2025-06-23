Iran executes Mohammadamin Shayesteh for spying for Israel's Mossad, 300 executed in 2 months: Report

Iran executed a detainee who was sentenced to death for collaborating with Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. Vehicles drive on Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran.(For representation/AP)

Mohammadamin Shayesteh was a political prisoner put on death row for “insulting Islamic sanctities” and "collaborating with the enemy".

He was arrested in late 2023 and was described by Tasnim as "the head of a cyber-team affiliated with Mossad."

Shayesteh confessed to collaborating with Israel after torture, following which he was charged with multiple offences, including "insulting Islamic sanctities" and Article 6 of the Iranian law on Countering Israeli Actions Against Peace and Security, according to Iran Human Rights.

The report of the execution comes a day after the US on Sunday launched surprise strikes on a key underground uranium enrichment site at Fordow, along with nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz.

300 executed in Iran in 2 months

The execution is not an isolated incident, as Iran has carried out several executions in the past few months.

According to Iran Human Rights, over 300 people have been executed in the country in the past two months.

The Iranian authorities on Sunday executed Majid Mosayebi for allegedly spying for Mossad intelligence agency.

Ever since Israel launched an attack against Iran on June 13, the Iranian authorities have made several arrests in cases linked to espionage activities on behalf of Israel.

According to a report by the Fars news agency, the police in Qom province have arrested 22 individuals allegedly "linked to Israeli spy services" since June 13.

Iran is the world's second most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.

In 2024, at least 901 people were executed by hanging last year in the Islamic Republic, compared with 853 in 2023, according to UN human rights office.