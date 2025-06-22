Majid Mosayebi, man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad, executed in Iran

Majid Mosayebi, a man convicted in Iran for spying for Israel, was executed on Sunday. Mosayebi allegedly sought to provide "sensitive information" to Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel. FILE - Vehicles drive on Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in Tehran, Iran.(AP)

His sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court and he was hanged after going through the full process of criminal procedure, said the judiciary's Mizan Online website, reported news agency AFP. Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

Mosayebi's execution comes amid heightened Israel-Iran conflict that began on June 13, with Israel's strikes targeting nuclear sites in Iran. The strikes, Israel said, were aimed at preventing Tehran from developing its own nuclear weapons. In response, Iran also fired missiles targeting military establishments in Israel.

Trump strikes Iran

As the conflict snowballed, US President Donald Trump also cast doubts on Iran's nuclear establishments, warning the country to back down in its conflict with Israel.

On Sunday, the US military officially became a part of the Israel-Iran conflict, striking three key nuclear sites in Iran - Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

The Natanz enrichment facility is located about 220 km southeast of Tehran, the Fordow enrichment facility is located southwest of Tehran, nearly 100 kilometers from there, and the nuclear facility at Isfahan is southeast of Tehran.

Trump issued a warning after the strikes on the Iranian nuclear sites, saying "there will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran”.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has the right to defend itself against US' ‘grave violation’. “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” said Araghchi.

Araghchi also called the US strikes "outrageous", warning its consequences would be everlasting.