Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
Explosions in Israel as Iran launches missile attack after US military strikes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 10:35 AM IST

The Israeli military says it has identified missiles launched from Iran. Israel's defence systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel hours after the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran. Sirens were sounded in parts of Israel and explosions were heard in parts of central Israel, including Tel Aviv. 

(Image for representation) Iran launched a missile attack on Israel after the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran.(AFP)
(Image for representation) Iran launched a missile attack on Israel after the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran.(AFP)

The Israeli military says it has identified missiles launched from Iran, and the country's defence systems are operating to intercept the threat.

News / World News / Explosions in Israel as Iran launches missile attack after US military strikes
Follow Us On