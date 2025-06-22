Iran ‘reserves all options’ to defend itself after US strikes, says foreign minister

In the first official reaction to US strikes on Iran, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has stated Tehran has the right to defend itself against US' ‘grave violation’. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called the US strikes on Iran a 'grave violation' of international law. (AP)

Taking to X, the top Iranian diplomat called US' strikes a 'grave violation of the UN charter and international law." Follow LIVE updates on Iran-Israel war news here.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” said Araghchi.

Also Read: Every US citizen a 'target': Iran after US strikes on Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people,” he added further.

US strikes Iran

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US had carried out strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran - Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. Speaking at the White House, Trump referred to the strikes as a “spectacular military success.”

After the strikes, Trump called on the “Middle East bully” to come to peace, and warned that any retaliation will be met with “greater force.” Trump added that there will “either be peace or tragedy” for Iran.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” said Trump.