Every US citizen a 'target': Iran after US strikes on Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow nuclear sites

The US on Saturday struck and ‘completely’ destroyed three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the ongoing conflict of Israel and Iran. Speaking to state TV, Iranian officials have also confirmed the strikes on the Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities in Iran. US struck Iran and three nuclear sites on Sunday, confirmed President Donald Trump(AFP)

Citing Akbar Salehi, an aide to the governor of Isfahan, state agency IRNA confirmed the attacks on the Iranian sites. Follow LIVE updates on the Iran Israel war here

Salehi added that many residents "witnessed attacks near the nuclear centres of Isfahan and Natanz," adding that several explosions were heard in Isfahan and Natanz regions.

Iran's state TV further reported that the “Islamic Republic had evacuated the three nuclear sites some time ago.”

“Trump usually bluffs. The extent of the damage needs to be assessed. The Islamic Republic's nuclear industry cannot be destroyed by bombing,” state TV further reported.

Following the attack from the US, Iranian state TV presenters also warned of the incoming consequences.

Iran's atomic agency condemns US strikes

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has slammed the US bombing of its nuclear sites as a “blatant violation of international law.”

"Following the brutal attacks by the Zionist enemy over the past few days, Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan came under a savage assault in the early hours of today—an act in blatant violation of international law," the state body said.

"This action, which contravenes international norms, has unfortunately taken place under the indifference—or even complicity—of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The American enemy, through the U.S. president’s public statements on social media, has claimed responsibility for the attacks on these sites ...The global community is expected to condemn these lawless acts rooted in the logic of the jungle and support Iran in asserting its legitimate rights," it added further.

Every US citizen a 'target'

One such presenter from the IRNA was quoted as saying that every US civilian and military personnel in the region is now a "legitimate target."

"The battle has just begun, Mr. Trump! Now you talk of peace? We will deal with you in a way that makes you understand the consequences of recklessness," another Iranian presenter said in a state TV program, as per Iran International.