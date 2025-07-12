Megyn Kelly tears into Pam Bondi for ‘embarrassing’ Trump, gives advice to Prez before Epstein ‘Hornet’s Nest’ blows up

Megyn Kelly of SiriusXM suggested on Friday that President Donald Trump needs to listen to Attorney General Pam Bondi before the "Epstein Files" controversy erupts. Megyn Kelly emphasized the need for transparency as public scrutiny of Bondi's role intensifies amid ongoing demands for answers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelly's remarks came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) discreetly declared that there was no suspicious activity in the killing of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and that he had no “client list.” Bondi has faced a great deal of opposition. During TPUSA's Student Action Summit in Florida, Kelly told Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, that she thinks Trump has been unable to focus on the issue due to several things. She went on to say that Bondi has “embarrassed” Trump through the Epstein case.

“I don’t think President Trump is focused on this. He’s focused on a lot of other things which are going great, and he needs to be focused on those other things. Jeffrey Epstein’s not the most important thing on his agenda by any stretch of the imagination,” Kelly stated. “I just don’t think this has captured his attention quite yet. But it needs to because it’s starting to create a real hornet’s nest within the administration, and, I’ve got to be honest, I blame Pam Bondi.”

Clarifying that she has nothing against Bondi, she asserted that she had no issues with her nomination and confirmation.

“She’s been loyal to the president, and I get that President Trump needs a loyal attorney general, but there are a lot of other people who can be loyal and competent in that job.”

‘People get thirsty'; Kelly takes swipe at Bondi

Kelly, however, took the opportunity to mock Bondi, saying: “People get thirsty. They love to see themselves on television. They love to see their name in the lights, they love the attention, they love the little emails and texts and tweets and thumbs-up they get after their appearance and they can feel their star rising.”

Kelly further mentioned that Kash Patel and Dan Bongino had questions before joining the FBI. However, they said “nothing” after entering the agency. "They kept their mouths shut about Epstein,” she said.

The public is still demanding complete transparency from the government, and some are even seeking Bondi's resignation.

In 2019, Epstein passed away at the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center. Concerned about if his brother committed suicide, Mark, the deceased's sibling, came forward.

Bondi faced public criticism on February 27, a day later, for providing conservative influencers with a binder titled “Epstein Files: Phase 1.” It was eventually discovered that the files included minimal fresh information because the binder's contents were briefly embargoed.

Megyn Kelly questions Kash Patel and Dan Bongino's U-turn

Dr. Michael Baden, the forensic pathologist that Mark Epstein employed that year, told Fox News that Epstein's postmortem seemed to support homicidal strangulation rather than suicidal hanging.