Matt Gaetz to replace Pam Bondi as AG? George Santos' X post sparks speculation

Calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi's resignation are intensifying following backlash over her handling of the Epstein case. A CNN report revealed that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering stepping down after a heated internal clash with Bondi over the matter. Rumors also suggest that FBI Chief Kash Patel may follow suit if Bongino resigns. George Santos has fueled rumors that Matt Gaetz could replace Pam Bondi.(Reuters)

This internal upheaval comes days after the US Department of Justice and FBI concluded that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a so-called “client list,” contradicting Bondi’s earlier claims. She had previously stated on Fox News that such a list was “on her desk.”

George Santos fuels Matt Gaetz speculation

Amid the chaos, a post on X by former Congressman George Santos has gone viral, sparking speculation that Rep. Matt Gaetz could be in line to replace Bondi,

“Matt Gaetz is MIA at Turning Points USA tonight! Something is in motion!” he wrote.

The post quickly racked up thousands of comments.

One person wrote, “Gaetz as an interim would be awesome. That require no confirmation process. Once he has to leave, you could insert Ed Martin or any other number of people and just keep a good rotation in!”

Another commented, "If Bondi had to resign could Gaetz be temporarily put in as "acting AG" without congressional approval?"

A third person wrote, “Now, that would be a dream come true. I just hope that Susie Wiles doesn’t have a say in any decision that needs to be made on this.”

When someone noted that the role requires Senate confirmation, Santos replied, “Well he can serve 120 days as interim AG and that’s enough to clear this mess up no?”

Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson weigh in

During Friday’s Turning Point USA summit, Megyn Kelly directly blamed Bondi for the Epstein files debacle.

“I blame Pam Bondi!” she said. “She has never missed an opportunity to go on TV and dangle sweet nothings.”

Tucker Carlson, speaking at the same event, made headlines of his own, claiming Jeffrey Epstein was likely “working on behalf” of Israel.

"The real answer is, Jeffrey Epstein was working on behalf of intel services, probably not American...this guy had direct connections to a foreign government. Nobody's allowed to say that foreign government is: Israel," he said.