Will Pam Bondi resign? Epstein files debacle draws MAGA ire: ‘She was too lazy’

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing intense criticism from MAGA loyalists over her handling of the Epstein case. The controversy erupted after the US Department of Justice and FBI concluded that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a so-called “client list.” This directly contradicted Bondi’s claim during a February Fox News interview in which she stated that such a list “was on her desk.” Her comments have since triggered a wave of outrage from MAGA loyalists. Pam Bondi blasted as DOJ, FBI review finds no existence of Epstein client list (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)(REUTERS)

On her show, Megyn Kelly didn't mince words.

"Pam Bondi knew she was about to embarrass some of his most loyal surrogates out there, and did that willingly, or she didn’t take the time to make sure what was in those binders,” Kelly said. “It was all publicly released information that had already been out there…She was too lazy to actually figure out none of this is new, and yet she called a meeting with the influencers that included Kash Patel, the head of the FBI, and the sitting vice president.”

“Then she acted indignant. She didn’t know. It was the sleazy FBI who had withheld the real documents from her,” Kelly added . “She was going to get to the bottom of it.

Laura Loomer also joined the call for Bondi's resignation. “Please join me in calling for Blondi to RESIGN! How many more times is this woman going to get away with Fing everything up before she is FIRED?” she wrote on X.

MAGA commentator Liz Wheeler echoed the sentiment on Glenn Beck’s show. She labeled Bondi's handling of the documents “unforgivable behavior” and urged the Trump administration to dismiss her.

Dan Bongino to resign?

According to a CNN report, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly considering resigning after a heated internal clash with Bondi over the Epstein memo. Sources said the confrontation took place earlier this week.

Kash Patel unhappy

Now, rumors are swirling that FBI Chief Kash Patel may also exit. Mary Margaret Olohan of the Daily Wire reported on X that Patel has privately expressed frustration with Bondi’s leadership and might leave if Bongino steps down.

“Source close to DOJ says Kash Patel also wants Pam Bondi gone, and that he’d consider leaving if Bongino leaves. Also, that there are more frustrations with other documents Bondi hasn’t released,” Olohan wrote on X.